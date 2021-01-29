The South Africa mutant B.1351 of the corona virus is very worrisome. Karl Lauterbach expresses concerns about the effect of the corona vaccines. Contradiction follows promptly.

Munich / Berlin – How long do they protect Vaccines against that Coronavirus? And keep that too Corona mutants was standing?

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbachwhose assessments can be found in the Corona pandemic often confirmed, shared via the short message service Twitter now several bad news in this context.

Coronavirus mutations: Karl Lauterbach has bad news because of South Africa variant B.1351

“Good and bad news: Novavax vaccine Very strong in early phases, shows 90% effectiveness in the interim analysis of the standard variant and the UK variant, ”he said of the company’s expected further vaccine Novavax – and then relativized his assessment of the effectiveness: “This decreases with South Africa variant B1351 to 50%! Many also had B1351 before Covid. “

(2) It shows how extremely dangerous the South African variant is. At Moderna and BionTech, too, the effect fell very sharply. If instead of the 95% effect only 50% remains, you will not get herd immunity through vaccination. Because the R value of B1351 is too high, vaccination too weak – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) January 28, 2021

According to Lauterbach, this shows “how extremely dangerous they are South Africa variant is. Also at Moderna and BionTech the effect there sank very much. If instead of the 95% effect only 50% remains, you don’t get any Herd immunity by vaccination. Because the R value of B1351 is too high, vaccination too weak. “

The misspellings and missing words are probably due to the limited number of characters Twitter to explain. Lauterbach gave further assessments – therefore it is necessary because of the Mutants a higher vaccination rate.

Karl Lauterbach on Corona mutant: “In B.1351 South Africa, herd immunity of 80 percent will probably be necessary”

“With the R value of B1351 South Africa will probably Herd immunity 80% may be necessary. No vaccination with 50% effectiveness does this. There is only one solution: Vaccinations adapt and avoid the spread of this mutation until then, ”explained the 57-year-old.

Findings about the corona mutant B.1351 from South Africa – according to Karl Lauterbach:

Effect of the coronavirus vaccines (allegedly) sometimes only 50 percent.

Many people infected with variant B.1351 had previously contracted another corona variant.

“With the R-value of B.1351-South Africa, herd immunity of 80 percent will probably be necessary.”

That the Vaccines in the South Africa variant of the coronavirus apparently not every expert agrees.

Coronavirus mutations: Hamburg infectiologist Marylyn Addo reports vaccine resistance

So told Infectiologist Marylyn Addo from the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf This Friday (January 29th) at the federal press conference in Berlin that laboratory tests from the USA would show a resistance of previous vaccines against corona mutations.

Addo even went one step further: “I hope that in six months we will be able to report on completely different things. What we need is patience and perseverance. “

That this Coronavirus including mutants that will accompany people for years, affirmed meanwhile Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) at the same press conference. It could be that immunity needs to be renewed after five years, “or after twelve months,” said Spahn. Or that the vaccines would have to be modified because of the mutations – Spahn: “Nobody knows that today.” (pm)