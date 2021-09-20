The fight against the sanitary crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, the resumption of Brazilian economic development and the preservation of the environment will be the “tripod” of President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech at the opening of the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) ), on Tuesday (21) in the morning, in New York (USA). Behind the scenes, it is also speculated that Bolsonaro will try to pass on a positive agenda to the world, which could include the announcement of the donation of vaccines against Covid-19 to poorer countries and the opening of Brazil to receive Afghan refugees.

This agenda is the forecast of diplomats and foreign affairs specialists heard by the People’s Gazette. Bolsonaro’s official speech is the responsibility of Itamaraty, which writes the “base” of the content, and submits it to the President of the Republic and his international advisors. Until Tuesday, adjustments and changes are not discarded.

In addition to these guidelines, Bolsonaro is expected to criticize Venezuela and the dictator Nicolás Maduro, and highlight the reception of Venezuelan immigrants in Brazil. With that hook, the president is also expected to make some reference to Afghanistan and talk about granting a temporary visa and residence permit for Afghan refugees.

With the planned talk about Venezuela and Afghanistan, Bolsonaro is also expected to mention respect for democracy and human rights, in a demonstration that can be seen as a positive gesture by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who organizes for December the Summit for Democracy. The commitment to fighting corruption may also be highlighted by Bolsonaro, as this is a point that will be discussed at the Biden summit.

Bolsonaro must also make references to the crisis between powers in Brazil, stating that respecting the Constitution and wishing for harmony between the Powers may come to be mentioned. The president’s frictions with the Federal Supreme Court (STF), although related to internal politics, had repercussions in the international press.

The speech may also have other references to domestic politics. Allies of Congress, Bolsonaro must make gestures and caresses for the approval of projects. Criticism to opponents and the press. On Friday (17), the president criticized the left and said he would speak “truths” at the UN. “You can be sure that we will have truths and we will have the reality about what Brazil is and what we truly represent to the world,” he said.

What points on the “tripod” should Bolsonaro address at the UN

What circulates among Brazilian diplomats involved in matters about the UN and in Brazilian embassies in Europe is that the main themes to be addressed by Bolsonaro will be, in order, the fight against the pandemic, economic recovery and preservation of the environment with sustainable development .

In facing the health crisis, Bolsonaro will highlight the mass vaccination and the efforts that his government has adopted since the immunization agents had their emergency uses approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). A reference to Auxílio Brasil, the new Bolsa Família, is also expected.

“It will certainly make a reference to this, talking about the direct transfers that were made to the families most impacted by the pandemic and the efforts to vaccinate the entire population”, highlights a diplomat. On Thursday (16), Bolsonaro even issued a decree that increases the rates of the Tax on Financial Transactions (IOF) on credit operations for companies and individuals in order to capitalize on the Auxílio Brasil program – which will replace Bolsa Família.

Taking advantage of the cash transfer hook, Bolsonaro should highlight how the government avoided a major economic downturn. He must say that he did this while maintaining his commitment to control public expenditures. Still on the economic recovery, he is expected to praise Brazil as the great breadbasket of the world and a country that contributed to global nutrition with record harvests recorded in 2021.

Regarding the economic recovery process, it is possible that Bolsonaro says that Brazil is at the forefront of nations that will meet the increased demand for commodities due to the so-called “green economy” agenda; and address the country’s efforts to expand its energy matrix with renewable sources. It would be a nod to international markets and an important gesture for the environmental agenda.

Bolsonaro also tends to highlight the government’s efforts to present a new climate agenda with a focus on sustainable development. Palácio do Planalto prepares the update of the National Policy on Climate Change (PNMC), a review of its national plan on climate change and the creation of a green growth program that will give incentives to companies that produce with low gas emissions greenhouse effect (GHG).

What to expect about Venezuela and the humanitarian crisis in the speech

The emphasis Bolsonaro will give to criticism of Venezuela and Maduro’s dictatorial government is uncertain. Diplomats recognize that, for former Chancellor Ernesto Araújo, this was a fundamental issue. As for the new Foreign Minister, Carlos Alberto França, not so much. “Not least because the issue itself evolved, it is no longer in the situation it was in. The leading role of the Venezuelan process is no longer in South America,” sustains a high-ranking diplomat.

In early September, the first round of negotiations between the government and the Venezuelan opposition took place in Mexico City, mediated by representatives of the Mexican and Norwegian governments. For this reason, diplomats are uncertain about the tone that will be given to Venezuela in Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN. While Carlos Alberto França analyzes the issue with more pragmatism, Planalto’s international advisory, which is headed by “Olavist” Filipe Martins, defends greater emphasis on criticism of Maduro’s dictatorship.

In addition to Martins, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) is another political actor who advocates a firmer tone against Venezuela. Above all in the international relations agenda, he has had a great influence over Bolsonaro since the command of Ernesto Araújo at Itamaraty. Government allies cite a report by the UN Independent International Mission to Venezuela, released on Thursday, which indicated that the country’s justice system served for years to commit serious human rights violations against opponents of the Maduro regime.

Regardless of differences between aides in the tone to be used on Venezuela, Bolsonaro himself defends that something be said about the neighboring country in his speech. On Monday (13), he told supporters he would make a live on the border between Brazil and the neighboring country. The idea would be to show Venezuelans fleeing the Maduro dictatorship.

But some are betting that Bolsonaro will adopt a more moderate tone at the UN. “There are speeches that are much more expensive for the president, like Venezuela, which he cannot back down. But he will do so in a more calming tone,” predicts Nicholas Borges, partner and national and international political analysis consultant at BMJ Consultores Associados.

Borges recalls that this will be the first UN general assembly with Joe Biden as the US presidency. And he’s going to address the Bolsonaro sequel. For this reason, the BMJ expert believes that the trend is for Bolsonaro to adopt a moderate tone in order to align himself with international expectations and American pressures. “On the question of getting closer to Biden, he should make some points to humanitarian issues, maintaining his criticisms in relation to Venezuela and highlighting what he has been doing in the Afghanistan crisis”, bets the BMJ consultant.

Without Trump and with a new Itamaraty management: what are the impacts on the UN discourse

Experts are betting that Bolsonaro’s speech will have a more moderate tone compared to previous years because of the political change in the US (Donald Trump left the White House) and the profile of Chancellor Carlos Alberto França at the head of the Ministry of Relations Foreign since the end of March.

França has a profile closer to Itamaraty’s diplomatic tradition of pragmatism, different from what happened with Ernesto Araújo, who was more “combative” and “ideological”.

In addition to a new Itamaraty administration, Bolsonaro’s retreat from the crisis between powers and Donald Trump’s defeat in the American election are elements that may add to the expectation of a more moderate tone by Bolsonaro at the UN, says US policy expert Carlos Gustavo Poggio, PhD in International Relations and professor at Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP).

“He [Bolsonaro] it is much more isolated in the international system. Before, I could at least count on Donald Trump’s ideological support. Not now. Perhaps this fact of being much more isolated will lead to a speech seen and interpreted as more moderate,” says Poggio. “It will be a more ‘normal’ speech throughout his term at the UN, in the sense that at least it should align with broader traditions of Brazilian foreign policy, which is now in the hands of a professional [França].”

The loss of allies in international politics can also have an impact on talks about Brazil’s relationship with China, says Nicholas Borges, from BMJ Consultores. “This made him bet a lot on issues of multilateral relations, on reforms of international organizations, such as the Security Council [da ONU]. This influenced the president’s own rearguard in relation to the critical postures he was making against China, which informed Brazil of its interest in investing more than US$ 80 billion over the next few years,” says Borges.

Diplomats believe that part of the speech may indeed contain a wording that is more in line with the diplomacy defended by France. But they reason that, in a broader context, it will not be very different from Bolsonaro’s profile. “It will be like some previous speech by the president. Foreign policy is something that can’t stop being what it is,” says a senior member of the diplomatic career.

“Except, perhaps, for some very slight nuances, what will come out of Itamaraty will be more or less as usual: a professional foreign relations discourse that will address major themes and will speak about the principles of Brazil’s performance in the importance of systemic issues,” he adds the source, who does not foresee Bolsonaro’s gestures towards the Biden government.

Diplomats emphasize, however, that Itamaraty is responsible for setting up the “base” of the discourse, although Planalto is the one who gives the “spice” and “tone”. “The tone is much more given in the Planalto and by the surroundings very close to some advisors to the Presidency and, eventually, a family member. Even with [os ex-presidentes] Lula, Dilma and Temer, many people made their guesses, took sentences and words. The demonstration was being discussed almost even on the day of the speech,” says a source from the Brazilian diplomacy.