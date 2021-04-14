D.he Federal Ministry of Health has rejected the doctors’ criticism of the distribution of corona vaccines. “Contrary to what some claim, the vaccine deliveries to the doctor’s offices will not be halved,” said a spokesman on Wednesday. Rather, the amount of vaccine is steadily increasing. “In addition, it was always clear that after two weeks the practices would receive vaccines from different manufacturers.”

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, had told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” that in the coming weeks the practices would be assigned far fewer Biontech doses than promised because the vaccine was obviously given priority to the vaccination centers. “The allocation for general practitioners has been cut in half. Therefore, there is growing concern among general practitioners that they will be less than more likely to be able to participate in the vaccination process in the coming weeks. “

According to an overview by the ministry on Monday, around one million Biontech cans will be delivered to doctors’ practices this week, next week there will be around 462,000 cans of Biontech and a good 554,000 cans of Astrazeneca, and 1.16 million cans of Biontech in the last week of April and 343,000 cans of Astrazeneca. Data for May are not yet publicly available.

Gassen warned with a view to the compensation for the Biontech cuts in the coming week by Astrazeneca: “It will not work that way”. If the vaccination centers completely receive the comparatively unproblematic vaccine, but the practices receive the controversial one, the vaccination campaign will come to a massive standstill.

No new dates for first vaccinations

The worries seem to be well founded. Due to bottlenecks in the delivery of vaccines, new dates for initial vaccinations for Biontech and Moderna in vaccination centers in Brandenburg could be reduced to zero in the next few weeks. “We will no longer give out first vaccination appointments in order to at least – as far as possible – be able to keep up the compensation of the second vaccinations for Astrazeneca with the existing Biontech and Moderna doses,” said Interior Minister Michael Stübgen (CDU) on Wednesday in a health meeting – and interior committee of the state parliament. “It will be so tight that we are not necessarily in a position to achieve it now.”

The aim is to secure the necessary second vaccinations, said the minister. 62,000 vaccine doses from Biontech and Moderna are required in the next four weeks. “Unfortunately, we don’t have this vaccine at the moment.” He called for an increase in the federal government’s promised quantities. The federal and state health ministers had agreed that people under the age of 60 with a first vaccination with Astrazeneca should switch to another preparation for the second vaccination.

In the future, the EU will primarily focus on Biontech

In the meantime, the EU Commission wants to rely primarily on the new mRNA technology used by Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna for the next orders for corona vaccines. This was confirmed by commission circles in Brussels on Wednesday. However, this does not mean that manufacturers such as Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson are already out of the running for future contracts or that their contracts will not be extended. Such reports are wrong, said an EU official. It is far too early to make a decision now.

Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson use a different method for their corona vaccines with the help of so-called adenoviruses. Most recently, both vaccines had been linked to blood clots in the brain. The EU medicines agency Ema still recommends Astra Zeneca’s vaccine. Another test is ongoing for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The group has suspended deliveries in Europe for the time being.

Last week it became known that the commission plans to order up to 1.8 billion vaccine doses for booster and for children. The contract should apply for the years 2021 to 2023. As early as Friday, committee circles named as criteria that the vaccines are based on mRNA technology.

With the preparations from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, two vaccines of this type have so far been approved in the EU. Curevac’s remedy could be added in the summer. Further criteria are that the vaccine is produced in Europe and that the company has sufficient production capacity.