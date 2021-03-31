ÖAustria visibly tried to limit the damage in the conflict over the distribution of vaccines in the European Union on Wednesday. Diplomats did not want to know about the previously known threat of blocking the ordering of new vaccines as long as Austria did not receive any more doses. The word “veto” was never used, they emphasized.

The representative of Austria in the responsible EU committee (“Steering Committee”) only pointed out the obvious last Friday that the EU must first talk about the distribution of the ten million vaccine doses from Biontech / Pfizer that the European Commission is additionally responsible for the second quarter and only then could take care of the remaining 90 million cans from this order announced for the second half of the year.

“His threat is empty”

Is it all a big misunderstanding? Diplomats from other countries presented the situation somewhat differently. There it was further said that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had the conflict he instigated three weeks ago escalated on the day after the video summit of the heads of state and government. On Friday, the day after the summit, the Austrian representative threatened to block new orders in order to get more cans for his country than originally intended. It was about a further 100 million cans from Biontech / Pfizer, which the EU Commission was able to order by mid-April, but for which it had only exercised one option until then. In the meantime, however, it has also become clear to the Austrians that they cannot legally block this appointment, which is why they have now rowed back with all their might, said diplomats.

The legal service of the Council of Ministers questioned as a precaution had stated that no state could prevent the Commission from ordering vaccines by veto. “Kurz made himself unpopular among the EU partners – and his threat is empty,” said an EU representative. Kurz had already demanded at the video summit last Thursday that his country and various states that had ordered a below-average amount from Biontech / Pfizer receive more than the previously planned portion of the ten million cans. He justified this with the fact that these countries had previously received less vaccine than others.





However, this is due to their own ordering behavior. In principle, it is envisaged that every state is entitled to vaccination doses depending on its population. Above all, some poorer countries, including Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Latvia and the Czech Republic, which supported Kurz’s advance, ordered little or nothing of the more expensive vaccines, especially from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna.

Shared echo

Most of Kurz’s counterparts had therefore rejected his proposal. The final declaration of the summit stated that the vaccine should be distributed among the member states according to the proportion of the population. However, it also says that vaccines should be distributed in a spirit of “solidarity”. It was generally understood that at least the EU countries that are clearly below the average in terms of vaccination should receive a slightly higher proportion of the vaccines. Austria, which is on average in terms of vaccine supply, should, however, go away empty-handed.

The Portuguese EU Council Presidency now proposed a compromise on Wednesday: Seven million of the ten million doses of Biontech / Pfizer that were brought forward should be distributed among the states according to population as previously planned. The rest should go to the poorly supplied countries. Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia and Bulgaria were to split 2.86 million doses among themselves. The remaining 140,000 vaccine doses should be given to the Czech Republic, which has taken its share from Biontech / Pfizer, but not from other vaccines.

During the debate among the EU ambassadors on Wednesday, the proposal was met with mixed feedback. Many member states have refused to redistribute more than one or two million vaccine doses, it said in the evening. However, the agreement failed because of the resistance of three countries that wanted to get more out of themselves, said EU diplomats: the Czech Republic, Austria and Slovenia, which Kurz had supported, but which should also come away empty-handed after the compromise proposal by the Portuguese. The remaining delegations would now consult with their capitals on whether they could join the emerging EU consensus, said a diplomat. The aim is to come to an agreement this Thursday.

The Austrian Federal Chancellery only said that it was good that the inequality of participation should be resolved with the solidarity mechanism. Diplomats emphasized that Austria no longer had any leverage after the farce over the blockade. If the states do not agree, the ten million would be distributed according to the previous key. Then Kurz would have to explain to the states concerned why he had blocked the solidarity mechanism he was calling for.