The Cuba-developed “Soberana 2” vaccine has entered the final phase of evaluation. While the big pharmaceutical companies dictate their rules and that the developed capitalist countries monopolize the doses of vaccines already available, what would change, for the countries of the South, the arrival of this vaccine?

Leiden E. Rodríguez I would like to point out that the four Cuban vaccine candidates are progressing in their different phases of evaluation in the different provinces of Cuba. I am referring to Soberana 01, 02, Abdala and Mambisa. We will have four vaccines for the massive and voluntary vaccination of the 11 million Cubans. Soberana 02 vaccine candidate to begin phase III clinical trials on 1 er March, according to the Finlay Institute of Cuba. This vaccine has so far demonstrated great safety, as well as a powerful immune response.

Cuban vaccine marketing strategy combines humanity with impact on global health. In this sense, important changes could be observed at the level of perceptions and public opinion. The first thing is that the countries of the South will be able to verify that Cuba has succeeded in breaking the domination of a monopolized sector controlled by capitalist transnational corporations which make a lucrative trade in medicines and health, since capitalism transforms everything into a commodity. , subjects everything to competition.

“Faced with this pandemic, humanity needs coordinated action from science, health and diplomacy”

A possibility opens up for the countries of the South, in particular in Latin America, to take an interest in the relaunch of cooperation to save lives. Cuba has always been open to international cooperation and solidarity in the scientific, medical and pharmaceutical fields. She showed it with deeds and not with fine words. Cuba’s willingness to pass on its experiences and knowledge on new developments in this area for the benefit of its people and humanity is permanent.

This is the reason why very eminent politicians, parliamentarians, scientists and academics from all over the world propose that the Nobel Peace Prize be awarded to the Cuban Medical Brigades “Henry Reeve”: these have brought great contribution to countries in the South, as well as in Europe, during the Covid-19 pandemic. Something similar could happen with Cuban vaccines because everything seems to indicate that Covid-19 will continue to affect humanity in the years to come and that the population of the countries of the South will be the most affected.

The changes will also depend on the political will of the governments of the countries of the South to coordinate actions of solidarity and cooperation for the benefit of their peoples. For the Cuban revolution, “saving lives” has always been the main objective; this is demonstrated again with these vaccines, which raise the scientific prestige of Cuba, despite the imperialist blockade.

Everything in the current situation calls for making vaccines common goods of humanity, rather than commodities, objects of speculation. What is Havana’s position on the patent issue?

Leiden E. RodríguezWe agree with international public health organizations that Covid-19 vaccines and drugs should not be patented. International actors who defend at all costs the crumbling and decaying capitalist system – the United States, the European Union and Japan, among others – have taken a stand against the patent exemption, as it would affect financial speculation and the profits of transnational corporations that market these products intended for human health. The gains they have made throughout the pandemic and those they hope to continue to make are huge. The rich are now richer and the poor are poorer than in March 2019, when the pandemic began. The patent lock leaves much of the population in the poorest countries without vaccines.

Even though the capitalist pharmaceutical companies have achieved their goals with 50% public funds, they are making huge profits from the sale of vaccines. It is an ethical question. To defend the existence of patents in this sector is totally unacceptable: it is a violation of human rights; people need universal health coverage, free access to vaccines. The capitalist system today shows total impotence, it is incapable of putting a stop to the disease in more than 80% of the population of the planet. It is a catastrophe amplified by the trade war organized by transnational pharmaceutical companies.

How was Cuba able to develop such cutting-edge expertise in the field of biotechnology, despite the blockade by the United States?

Leiden E. Rodríguez It is not a miracle. There are no miracles. Cuba was able to achieve this experience thanks to the advantages offered by its socialist system, which emphasizes health as the main human right of its people. We keep a free universal health service alive, in a planned economy, for a better use of financial, material and human resources, in conditions of economic, trade and financial war, with a blockade of the United States for 62 years, which has caused us a lot of material and economic damage.

The sole objective of this blockade, the longest a southern country has had to endure, is the destruction of the Cuban revolution and socialism on the island. It must be recognized that our results in this field owe a lot to the strategy and vision of Fidel Castro Ruz, who intended to “make Cuba a country of scientists”: hundreds of thousands of professionals have been trained in this field. , thanks to a universal and free education system. Cuban researchers are today the real protagonists of this feat.

Thousands of Cuban doctors leave each year on the front lines of sometimes very serious health crises, such as the Ebola epidemic which struck West Africa in 2013. These brigades intervened as far as Europe during the pandemic of Covid-19. Is this a form of “health diplomacy”?

Leiden E. Rodríguez From an academic point of view, we see the emergence of this concept of “medical diplomacy” or “health”. We ourselves, in the journal of the Higher Institute of International Relations in Havana, have devoted articles to international medical cooperation.

Beyond the debate posed by these terms, the truth is that humanity, affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the serious global problems of poverty, hunger and global climate change, needs action. combined and coordinated science, health and diplomacy. In this sense, diplomacy and science, in the XXI e century, should contribute to the resolution of these problems, to save lives, at odds with the logic of conflict, war and arms exports.

