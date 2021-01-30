The temperance maintained so far by the Johnson Government in the conflict unleashed between Brussels and the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca has disappeared this Friday. The EU has had to backtrack at the last minute from a measure that would have resurrected the worst face of Brexit just a month after the end of the transition period. Boris Johnson has expressly called the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to demand an explanation for the decision to activate article 16 of the Protocol for Northern Ireland, one of the most delicate and complex documents of the Kingdom Withdrawal Agreement. Kingdom of the EU.

Brussels has put in place a mechanism to control exports of vaccines manufactured in the EU on suspicion that part of AstraZeneca’s production would have been diverted to British soil. The company has unleashed the ire of the 27 by announcing a reduction of 60% of the doses that it had promised to deliver to the EU. Of the 80 million planned (with the possibility of reaching 100), the Anglo-Swedish company now assures that it will not be able to reach more than 31 in February. They blame the delay to unforeseen failures in the manufacture of the drug substance, the basis of the drug. Produced in large 1,000- or 2,000-liter tanks containing the culture medium, those intended for EU supply have performed much less than British plants.

Brussels demands that the contract be fulfilled, in which it was established – as it was possible to verify this Friday when the legal text was published – that AstraZeneca should use, if necessary, the production located in the United Kingdom to be faithful to its commitment.

After years of arduous negotiations in which the EU constantly blamed the British Government for putting the Good Friday Accords at risk by imposing a new hard border between the two Ireland, which would become a claim for new violence, London and Brussels they signed a protocol that kept Northern Ireland within the Community customs space and transferred controls to the Irish Sea. In this way, there would continue to be an invisible line of demarcation between the two parts of the island.

By activating the European Commission Article 16, which allows the parties to “unilaterally impose safeguard measures against economic, social or environmental difficulties […] or trade deviation ”, the alarms have sounded. It has been hastily conceived as a necessary step so that controls on vaccine exports could also be carried out in the Republic of Ireland and its ease of connection with Northern Ireland, British territory, was not used as an escape route to the new restrictions. Not only were controls urgently created where they were never intended to exist, but it was done without prior notice to the other party, as required by the aforementioned article of the protocol.

Johnson’s chief of staff (with ministerial rank), Michael Gove, called the vice president of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, to express his protest and announced that the United Kingdom would “study the next steps to take”. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin also raised the tone of his concern directly to Von der Leyen. The unionists of the DUP, at the head of the Northern Irish autonomous government, charged the inks with a belligerent tone. Arlene Foster, the prime minister of the territory, defined the EU measure as an “act of incredible hostility”.

Finally, Brussels backed down in a statement that had a humiliating tone and promised that the new vaccine export control mechanism “would ensure that the Northern Ireland Protocol was not affected.” “If an abuse is detected to bypass the prior authorization system in the transit of vaccines and active substances to third countries, the EU will take into account all the legal instruments at its disposal,” he warned anyway.

The Johnson government has so far sought to sidestep the vaccine conflict and see it as a problem to be resolved between the European Commission and AstraZeneca. Downing Street sources consider that the commitments made with the pharmaceutical company have legal force to be sustained. The prime minister and his team have insisted during these days that the supply to the United Kingdom is assured. With more than eight million people already vaccinated, the Government clings to the success achieved in the vaccination campaign as the only possible way out of a pandemic that is currently raging in the country.

The tabloid press has been talking about the “vaccine war” for days and inflaming the atmosphere, but it has been the movement in Brussels regarding Northern Ireland that has caused the seams to burst and the diplomatic tension to ignite. The Republic of Ireland is a global pharmaceutical powerhouse, and Pfizer, for example, has a huge biotech plant in the town of Grange Castle, outside Dublin, that is a key player in the vaccine supply chain. There the product destined for the European market is subjected to a final check.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease