The vaccine crisis between Britain and the EU has sparked another no less dangerous conflict. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to “suspend” parts of the Brexit deal and annul sensitive elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, if the European Union does not modify it and alleviate the requirements of merchandise controls on that soft border, which guarantees peace in the troubled British province.

The premier’s announcement is going to enrage the EU, when the end of the transition period for the British withdrawal from Europe has just reached 34 days and they are already facing the first crisis in one of the most sensitive areas of Brexit.

Goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain are restricted. Many are subject to the same controls as those that pass from Great Britain to the EU. This means new documentation for food, drink and agricultural products, where EU security controls apply.

In the House of Commons, the prime minister said the government was prepared to activate article 16 of the protocol, which would suspend some of the controls between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, unless the EU backed down. “We will do whatever we have to do, either legislative or de facto activating article 16 of the protocol, to ensure there are no barriers in the Irish Sea, “he said.

However, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has led the opposition to the agreement, criticized Johnson for signing it and causing a deep shortage in supermarkets in Northern Ireland and serious inter-community tensions.

Fear of militias

Unionist Protestants See This Protocol as a possibility to speed up reunification of the two Ireland. A possibility that can be achieved via a referendum, which authorizes the Good Friday agreement, which guarantees peace in Northern Ireland between Protestants and Catholics. The province voted overwhelmingly against Brexit and is pro-European.

The Protestant unionist government, led by Premier Arlene Foster, demands an end to the protocol and its replacement by a mechanism that works for all. When Protestant Unionists, Loyalist Militiamen, Catholic Nationalists, Catholic Republicans, and Sinn Fein unanimously agree to reject it means that something is very wrong in Northern Ireland.

Customs controls are not working in the two ports of the province. The government decided to suspend them when port customs officials began to be threatened and put their safety at stake by Protestant Loyalist militiamen. They demand a tough border between Northern and Southern Ireland and they are not interested in staying in the single European market, as established by the Brexit agreement. But 34 days after the European divorce, the supermarkets of Northern Ireland are with their empty shelves because British companies do not want to send goods to the European single market, of which this British province is part because of the Brexit agreement.

The debate on the Northern Ireland protocol was triggered when the president of the European Commission, Úrsula Van der Loyen, fired – without any consultation with any of the parties – article 16 of the protocol, which installs a hard border in emergency. It was to stop the passage of vaccines from Europe to Great Britain via the province of Ulster, in full conflict over vaccines and the contract with the Oxford Astrazéneca company.

They wanted to prevent vaccines, which in their view belonged to the EU, from reaching Britain to bolster the vaccination campaign that has reached 10 million people across Northern Ireland. They lifted the measure immediately, when an alarmed and furious Irish premier alerted Von der Layen to the dangerous consequences. But the damage was done.

Johnson spoke with Arlene Foster, the DUP leader and Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, in the morning. The party said it had indicated it wanted to resolve outstanding issues by the end of next month.

A protestant voice

On Wednesday night it was reported that Foster had called for the Northern Ireland protocol to be dropped. In an article in the newspaper The Daily Telegraph, Prime Minister Foster said that “the checks and additional paperwork at customs in your province are totally disproportionate” and amount to the triumph of “bureaucracy over logic.” She urged Johnson to work with her to find permanent solutions to the problems, including “significant exemptions” for products for sale in Northern Ireland.

“The Northern Ireland protocol has not worked, it cannot work and, in light of our proposals to the government, it must be replaced,” he said. “Across Northern Ireland there is growing outrage over the current arrangements. The delicate political balance and relations in Northern Ireland have been damaged and disrupted by the protocol, “said Foster.

Ian Paisley, the son of the former Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, now an MP in the House of Commons, is a powerful voice among democratic unionist protests. “The protocol has betrayed us and made us feel like foreigners in our country”, said. “We really have to fix it. I think I would start by saying to the EU: Northern Ireland is not designed to be the protection zone for the European single market. We are not there to protect the single European market, we are part of the UK, “he declared,” If Europe wants to protect the single market, it should do so in the Republic of Ireland. Let him not use Northern Ireland for that purpose and let’s go ahead with a deal that really works, “he said.

“It doesn’t suit the nationalists, trade unionists or anyone in Northern Ireland; all it does is hamper business. Let’s fix it and fix it right away. The sooner we get started on that the better,” he urged.

A meeting between Michael Gove, the Minister of the Cabinet Office, and Maros Sefcovic, a vice president of the European Commission, occurred to try to find a solution. Gove had established a series of demands, including the EU eliminating the need for some controls and extend exemptions for large exporters, such as supermarkets.

Gove also expressed concern about the level of controls needed on food, beverages and agricultural products. He mentioned the EU’s failed attempt to suspend aspects of the protocol to prevent coronavirus vaccines from leaving the bloc. The British minister warned that if no solutions were found, the government would consider using “all the instruments at your disposal”.

After the half-hour video meeting, which also included leaders from Northern Ireland, it was announced that Sefcovic would travel to London next week to discuss the demands in detail. The two sides issued a statement to say that they “would immediately work intensively to find solutions to outstanding problems.”

PB