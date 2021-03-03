The Buenos Aires government put into discussion the system of vaccine distribution applied by the national Executive. “You have made a vaccine distribution decision based on the general population when the vaccine is applied to risk groups and, unfortunately, risk groups are not provided to the general population in all jurisdictions, “said Buenos Aires Minister of Health Fernán Quirós this Wednesday morning.

The City had already differentiated itself last week when Nation announced that the Chinese vaccine of Sinopharm it was to be applied among teachers. The ministry that Quirós leads affirmed at that time that on Buenos Aires soil they would continue with the original plan, which stipulates that teachers are vaccinated in the sixth stage. A similar decision was made by 14 other jurisdictions.

However, now that he raised the need to “dialogue” about the way to distribute the doses in general, Quirós also said that they will meet with officials of the Ministry of National Education to discuss progress in the immunization of teachers.

Meanwhile, the Buenos Aires government continues to vaccinate the health personnel and the elderly, included in stages 1 and 2 of the plan. It started with those who are over 80. They were awarded 40,000 shifts for the 40,000 doses of Covishield vaccine (powered by Oxford-Astrazeneca) and other registered 74,795, who are on the waiting list.

But registration for those over 70, a fact that takes on greater relevance if it is taken into account that, for example in the Province of Buenos Aires, a general record from which then turns are granted.

According to the explanation of the Buenos Aires Executive, shifts are awarded based on the number of vaccines available. And that number is known once the national government grants the corresponding lot.

The City has, according to official numbers, 33,000 first doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to be used to complete the immunization of the 150,000 people who work in the health system. In addition, as confirmed to Clarion Buenos Aires government sources will receive another 33,000 doses in the future to complete the second application.

Until now, as shown in the data portal that works from today (www.buenosaires.gob.ar/coronavirus/datos/vacunacion), among the personnel of the public health system, 115,619 doses between the first and second.

The province of Buenos Aires has already started vaccinating security forces personnel, as well as older adults and people in risk groups due to previous illnesses. Photo: Guillermo Rodriguez Adami

In the second stage of the plan are the over 70 and those who live in nursing homes. The +80s began to be immunized with the vaccine Covishield. The City received some 56,000 doses and has already applied 38,666, which allowed it to advance over a large part of the first 40,000 over 80 who took turns and partly from nursing homes.

Although batches of Sputnik vaccines have arrived in recent days, it is not yet clear how many will be the City. What is known is that in the next few days will start sending notifications to 21,000 over 80 who are already registered to begin to be vaccinated.

They will apply part of the 1,200,000 doses of Sputnik V that arrived last weekend. The City would have around 84,000, according to the 7% calculation that the national government has been assigning.

Shifts and registration

According to official figures, in the City live 150,000 people over 80 years old. 40,000 shifts have already been assigned and it will advance with another 21,000 of the more than 70,000 registered. Once the vaccination is completed among the remaining 89,000, registration will only open in shifts of those who are over 70, which are around 250,000.

Stage 3 includes those over 60, which is 275,000.

This entire group, plus the 150,000 health workers, and those who complete the seven stages proposed by the Buenos Aires government, are part of the 1,200,000 people who, according to Minister Quirós, must be vaccinated before an eventual start second wave or regrowth, to mitigate its effects. .

For now, the registration shifts for those over 60 are closed until finishing with those who have already registered. According to the sources of the City, they trust that the arrival of new lots will accelerate and achieve a rhythm that increases the provision of doses, beyond Quirós’ claim to the national government. Those over 80 who have not yet done so can register in the vaccination page of the Buenos Aires government.

The schedule stipulated continues with the personnel of the Armed Forces, Security and the prison service (stage 4); people between 18 and 59 years old with risk factors (stage 5); teaching and non-teaching staff at the initial (kindergarten), primary and secondary education levels (stage 6) and other strategic populations defined by the jurisdictions (stage 7).

In Province

The Province of Buenos Aires adopted a different methodology to that of the City. Even the vaccination plan is different. In this way, in the district governed by Axel Kicillof, it was decided to prioritize those over 60 years of age, those with risky diseases, and health, security and teaching personnel.

A record was opened for them that exceeded 3 million people. You have to enter the website of the province, vaccinatepba.gba.gob.ar/# to register. Once the procedure is done, you have to wait for a shift to be assigned.

The speed also depends on the municipality in which each person lives. And the priorities also take into account the age and risk factors.

According to the national data portal, of the more than 4 million doses that have already arrived in the countryUntil the update of this Wednesday morning, 2,231,310 had been distributed and 1,181,292 had been applied. Of that number, the Province received 856,205 and the City of Buenos Aires 221,225.

