Several vaccine manufacturers have already announced delivery delays. The EU Commission now wants to find solutions at a secret crisis meeting to boost production.

Brussels – Apparently the EU Commission is planning a crisis meeting with manufacturers of corona vaccines. It has to be Business Insider have learned from EU circles. A spokeswoman for the EU Commission confirmed this on request. At two meetings, the EU Commission wants to talk to vaccine producers about how the production of vaccines in Europe can be accelerated.

“Our idea is to bring these corporations and companies together in order to accelerate the processes in vaccine production along the entire supply chain,” cited Business Insider the spokeswoman, “from the raw materials to the bottling.”

Both the vaccine process * and the delivery should be topics of the crisis talks. The meetings are to be organized by Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton. The spokeswoman said who should participate and when the meetings will take place Business Insider not with.

The already great shortage of vaccine has now been exacerbated by the suspension of vaccinations with AstraZeneca. In Baden-Württemberg alone, the AstraZeneca * stop means that around 15,000 vaccinations are no longer required every day, as the local Ministry of Health explained.

Coronavirus vaccination: delivery delays at several manufacturers

Several manufacturers had previously announced delivery problems. AstraZeneca announced on Friday that instead of the last targeted 220 million cans, it would only deliver 100 million to EU countries by the middle of the year. The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company had justified the supply bottlenecks, among other things, with the export restrictions of other countries.

The US manufacturer Johnson & Johnson * could also experience problems with delivery to the EU. Whether the 55 million vaccine doses expected by the EU Commission can be kept in the second quarter is unclear due to export restrictions in the USA. “Since the EU does not yet have its own filling and closing systems, we are dependent on exports from the USA,” said the SPD MEP Tiemo Wölken on Thursday German press agency. “This threatens once more delays in the vaccine supply.”