OVER the past few nights Spanish television has been alive with tense debates over claims made by the Spanish Minister for Tourism, Reyes Maroto, that the starting gun for tourism should be fired at Easter with the focus being on the domestic market.

The vast majority of medical experts and politicians on her own side have warned that she has drawn a smoking gun and that Easter is going to be far too early and too much of a risk.

As the Balearics’ very own Minister for Tourism, Iago Negueruela, stated on Tuesday, moving forward, any reactivating of tourism will require “vaccinations and safe destinations”.

On the domestic front, there are still a number of regions on the mainland which are closed off.

The President of Valencia, Ximo Puig, said this week that Easter is a non starter.

The Valencian government closed the region’s borders in October and has no intention of lifting it because, according to Puig, they are still in a very difficult situation and the government does not want to start giving out the wrong message and suggest that the easing of restrictions is on the near horizon.

Yes, all domestic movements do require PCR and similar tests, but the vaccine roll out is slow and unless it speeds up, this Easter the hunt will not be for eggs, but any form of tourist.