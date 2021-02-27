The German neighbors Austria and Denmark are planning to cooperate with Israel in the fight against Covid-19 in the production of vaccines and drugs.

Vienna – “The crisis is not a sprint, but a long-distance run” – In April 2020, Health Minister Jens Spahn compared the ongoing Corona * pandemic * with a marathon. Now, around a year later, it is becoming increasingly clear that he hit the bull’s eye with this metaphor. A long-distance run requires more than just speed, on the contrary: stamina is particularly important. The coronavirus continues to be a major challenge for all countries in the world. For a long-term fight against the virus, the German neighbors Austria and Denmark now want to agree a close cooperation with Israel in the research and production of vaccines * and medicines.

Since Israel is way ahead of other countries in the fight against Covid-19, especially when it comes to vaccination, Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will visit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next Thursday, as Kurz and Frederiksen announced on Saturday. “Our first priority is to accelerate the production and procurement of vaccines for the future,” said Kurz on Twitter. The aim must be to prepare for the phase after the summer, even in the face of possible further mutations.

Because Israel is the country in the world that is far ahead in the fight against Covid-19 when it comes to vaccination, explained Frederiksen. At the same time, the country is interesting for the development of vaccines and treatment methods. Therefore, she is looking forward to the meeting so that the cooperation and the exchange of experiences with Israel can pick up even more momentum. With the green passport for vaccinated people, Israel has now made it possible for those affected to largely return to normalcy. Kurz is a strong advocate of such a project in the EU as well.

In Austria, which reopened all shops and many services three weeks ago, the number of new infections every day is well over 2000, which would correspond to 18,000 in Germany, taking into account the population. The government in Vienna wants to decide on further steps on Monday.

In a European comparison, Denmark currently has one of the lowest numbers of new infections of all EU countries. Nevertheless, the Danes continue to worry about the British virus variant, which is now the dominant one in the country. From Monday, some corona measures in the country will be relaxed, including large parts of the retail sector will be reopened after more than two months. (dpa / jbr)