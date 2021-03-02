Out of sight, in the salons – virtual, because of the pandemic – of the World Trade Organization (WTO), in Geneva (Switzerland), the European Union has, like the United States, only its silence to oppose the urgent appeal of a large part of the planet. According to our information, the representatives of Brussels and Washington did not, at least on the first day, Monday, of a meeting of the general council of the multilateral institution, not ask for the floor to speak on the proposal of South Africa and India. Endorsed by 57 other states and supported by nearly two-thirds of the world’s countries, it aims to put in place a temporary exemption on certain intellectual property rights for drugs, vaccines and technologies against Covid-19. A silence which, beyond contempt, constitutes a radical obstruction to any progress towards the stated objective of making these indispensable instruments “Universal commons”.

“Discoveries made and paid for by the public sector”

This front of the richest countries, taking advantage of the consensus rule in force at the WTO, refuses to engage in the drafting of a text on the subject with the majority of developing countries, led by the India and South Africa. To crack it, more and more voices are seeking to lift the European contradiction between the great generous speeches of leaders like Ursula von der Leyen, Angela Merkel or Emmanuel Macron, and the missing acts, in particular, at the WTO.

On Tuesday, it was German Social Democratic (SPD) MEP Bernd Lange who called on the European Union to “To line up behind Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala”, the new Director General of the WTO, “To meet the challenge of increasing production capacities”. “The European Union must seriously re-examine the image it reflects, insists the one who chairs the Committee on International Trade in the European Parliament . We are among the few who oppose the exemption mechanism at the WTO and at the same time put in place restrictions on exports. Even if, alone, exceptions to intellectual property rights are not the solution, we are losing our moral stature and we are also wasting time against the pandemic… ”

On the occasion of a videoconference on vaccines as universal commons, organized on Tuesday and Wednesday by the left group in the European Parliament (GUE-NGL), Sangeeta Shashikant, of the NGO Third World Network, dismantles the arguments put forward by the EU to refuse the mechanism proposed to the WTO. “We are told about the money given to the solidarity fund which should bring vaccines to the least developed countries, the Covax, but the money is useless if production does not follow. We are told about voluntary licenses between multinationals, but these are secret and restricted contracts. We are told to pay for inventions with patents, but most of the discoveries have been made and paid for by the public sector. “

In the same context, Emmanuel Maurel sees a “Subjection of the public to the private”, a “Maintenance against all odds of a mercantile ideology” in “The EU’s veto at the WTO”. “We must get out of existing frameworks and force companies to share technologies, invites the French MEP (GRS-LFI). If we don’t, it won’t work. ”