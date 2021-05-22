Mohamed Karkouti [email protected]

«The global economy is recovering faster than expected»

Gita Gopinath, Senior Economist, International Monetary Fund

The mounting positive effects of the vaccine against the “Covid-19” virus on the global economy cannot be separated from the positive support schemes adopted by governments. It is true that every leap in terms of the vaccine takes this economy another step towards emerging from recession, but it is also true that the world really needs to keep support and rescue plans for a longer period, provided that they are flexible in terms of adjusting them if necessary. Even the last package approved by the United States, amounting to $ 1.9 trillion, was considered a tool to lift the global economy out of recession once and for all, on the grounds that it would raise US demand for foreign products, which would support the movement of exporting countries ’economies towards recovery.

The outcome of the Corona pandemic and the economic crisis that left it is now present, and all that is needed now is for the exit process to take place in a calm manner, and most importantly in a way that ensures the sustainability of the expected growth in the international arena, especially as global bodies, including the International Monetary Fund, amend their growth forecasts. At 6% this year and 4.4% next year. These rates are really high, if we look at the level of contraction that hit the global economy last year (or the year of the pandemic), which reached 10% in the European Union (for example), and in the United States approached 5% last year, and in Britain it reached 11%. . In general, the global economy recorded a contraction of nearly 4% last year, which means that any growth rate for the current and next two years constitutes a quantum leap for it.

The path of vaccination operations and support schemes is moving forward, and all governments around the world are sticking to this bilateral track regardless of any future consequences regarding the high level of global debt. The important thing now is to save national economies in any way, and then the implications can be dealt with calmly. Economic stimulus packages amounted to about 26 trillion dollars, while the number of doses of vaccines against Corona are given daily to more than 21 million people, while the number of doses distributed around the world reached 1.6 billion. According to the International Monetary Fund, if the epidemic is controlled with vaccinations, the economies of the developed countries alone will achieve a trillion dollars in additional tax revenues, which will of course reduce the pressure on them in terms of public debt.

The global economy is recovering, regardless of speed. The recession that prevailed last year has already ended, but it is imperative to continue adapting to new ways of working that did not exist on the scene before the pandemic, in addition to the need to deepen international cooperation to immunize the world from any epidemic setback that may occur suddenly, like the one that now afflicts countries such as India. And Brazil. The stage is still critical, but hopes are high and real, and returns are already on the scene.