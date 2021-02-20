After the collapse of its website this Friday in the first minutes in which the registration of adults over 80 years of age was enabled to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the City of Buenos Aires, the Buenos Aires Government reported that after midnight this Friday they sold out the 40 thousand available shifts and that the vaccination of those enrolled will begin next Monday.

A registration phase has now begun to grant new dates to those who have not been able to obtain a turn. Some 7,000 older adults have already signed up and will be contacted by telephone to grant them a shift as the City receives new doses from the Nation, the City Government said.

After a first peak of website visits of more than 76 thousand requests per minute, which caused the web platform to stop working or to work intermittently, throughout the day the system was regularized and reservations were completed in eleven hours.

The site of the City of Buenos Aires to take a turn for the Covid 19 vaccination of older people collapsed as soon as it started at 14.

Finally, after twelve o’clock at night, the available shifts were assigned in this first round and the vaccine will begin to be applied from Monday, February 22.

“We appreciate your patience, we apologize for the delays caused, and we work hard to provide a better service for the next stages, “they said from the Buenos Aires government.

The applications will be made in 29 public vaccine centers and seven private ones located in clubs, government buildings and cultural centers, which will operate from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, immunization against coronavirus in residences will reach some 16,542 people in 498 nursing homes, for which a total of 40 people were vaccinated in 8 mobile units that will apply the doses to all residents, which does not require a previous shift.

From the City they clarified that if the person has the services (social work or prepaid) of the following health providers: Hospital Italiano, Hospital Alemán, Hospital Británico, Cemic, Osuthgra, Güemes, Osecac or Obsa, they can call directly there .

The Buenos Aires authorities established six vaccination stages: a first for health workers; a second for adults over 70 (although it will start for people over 80) and for those who live in residences; the third for people between 60 and 69 years old; the fourth for strategic personnel; the fifth for people from 18 to 59 years old with accompanying illness; and finally, the sixth stage for other strategic groups.

LGP