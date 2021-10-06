94% of the victims are in Africa and children are 67%. Thanks to the prevention measures, the phenomenon has been retreating since 2015

Malaria, the discovery of the first vaccine able to stop it was announced today, still today second disease on the planet by number of infected and dead, surpassed only by tuberculosis. According to the World Malaria Report of 2020, the total estimated cases in the world were 229 million and 409,000 dead. 94% of cases are still recorded in Africa even if the disease is present in 87 countries. 67% of the victims are children under the age of 5. Nigeria, Congo, Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Mozambique and Niger are the countries where the contagion hits the hardest. The methods of prevention, however, did mark a slowdown (and in some areas even a retreat) starting from 2015.