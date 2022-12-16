The dengue vaccine developed by the Butantan Institute and in the final testing phase reached 79.6% effectiveness, according to the initial results of the clinical study released yesterday by the institution. For this preliminary analysis, data from two years of follow-up of the 16,200 volunteers participating in the phase 3 study (the last one before the registration request) were considered. According to the test protocol, they must be followed for five years and, therefore, the final effectiveness of the immunizer will only be known in 2024. The partial data, however, encouraged the researchers.

In the study, which has the participation of 16 research centers in 14 states of the country, the volunteers were randomly divided into two groups: two thirds were vaccinated and one third received the placebo. According to Fernanda Boulos, Butantan’s medical director, 135 cases of the disease were registered among the participants, of which 100 occurred among non-immunized individuals and only 35 among those vaccinated. “Although preliminary, it is a robust result, with statistical significance. And yet a vaccine in a single dose that may be indicated for children, adolescents and adults. We are optimistic,” she said. The results should be submitted for publication in a scientific journal next year.

PROTECTION

According to Butantan, participants from 2 to 59 years old, with and without previous exposure to the dengue virus, were included in the study. In volunteers who had already been infected before the study, the effectiveness was 89.2%. In those who had never contracted the disease, protection was slightly lower, at 73.5%.

The researchers also calculated the effectiveness for each of the four dengue virus serotypes: for type 1, the rate was 89.5%. For type 2, it was 69.6%. There are still no efficacy data against serotypes 3 and 4 because these strains did not circulate widely in the country during the analysis period.

According to virologist Maurício Nogueira, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of São José do Rio Preto and one of the main researchers of the study, the results obtained indicate that the efficacy for serotypes 3 and 4 is also high. “Traditionally, the serotype that responds worst to vaccines is 2. What is expected, based on what we know about the biology of the virus, is that the efficacies for serotypes 3 and 4 will be closer to what was observed for serotype 1 ”, explains the researcher.

PROBLEMS

No hospitalizations or deaths were recorded among volunteers in either group. Therefore, it is still not possible to know the effectiveness of the product for more severe cases, but the researchers believe that, considering the high general protection against symptomatic infections, the effectiveness against severe cases should also be high.

Regarding immunization safety, only 3 (less than 0.1%) of the 16,200 volunteers had serious adverse events. “Adverse reactions were comparable between the group that received the placebo and the one that received the vaccine, except for expected reactions that occurred outside the application site, such as fever and skin irritation,” reported Butantan.

PARTNERSHIPS

Butantan’s vaccine was developed from antigens licensed from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In 2018, the Brazilian institution entered into a partnership with pharmaceutical company MSD, which licenses the antigen outside Brazil. In national territory, Butantan has exclusivity and autonomy to market the product, in case it receives approval from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in the future.

“Having a vaccine fully developed and manufactured here in Butantan only reinforces one of our purposes: to show that Brazil has the productive capacity to serve not only the national territory, but any other country that suffers from dengue. This year, specifically, we had more than 970 deaths from the disease. We have an obligation to save these lives,” said Dimas Covas, executive director of the Butantan Foundation.

CAPACITY

According to Daniella Cristina Ventini Monteiro, production manager at Butantan, the institution will have the capacity to produce up to 50 million doses of the vaccine per year. “Up to three bottling lines can be used so that it is possible to meet the demand of Brazilian public health”, she declared. The vaccine is made from attenuated (weakened) virus.