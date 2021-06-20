The government of Cuba reported on Saturday (June 19, 2021) that the Sovereign 2 vaccine achieved 62% efficacy with the application of two of its 3 planned doses. The result exceeds the 50% required by the WHO (World Health Organization) for the immunizing agent to be used against covid-19. The information is from Cuban News Agency.

The first secretary of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, stated that the results were comforting, as they were obtained in a scenario of circulation of new strains. He celebrated the information in his profile on Twitter.

The general director of IFV (Finlay Institute of Vaccines), Vicente Vérez Bencomo, said that in the coming days he will apply for authorization for emergency use from the State Control Center for Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices.

Currently, Cuba has 5 vaccine candidates in clinical trials – two of which (Sovereign 2 and Abdala) are in the final stages of testing.

So far, the country has recorded more than 166,000 cases of covid-19 and 1,148 deaths from the disease, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University, from United States.

