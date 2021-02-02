“It’s quite spectacular”, explains the journalist France Televisions and doctor Damien Mascret, on the set of France 2. A study The Lancet, published on February 2, 2020, shows that the Russian vaccine Sputnik V would have an overall effectiveness of 91.6%. It would be 100% effective on severe forms of the disease. “The 20 severe cases occurred in the placebo group, compared to zero in the vaccinated group. This means 100% efficiency. And above all, there were no serious side effects attributable to the vaccine ”, underlines the journalist and doctor.

It could be integrated into the vaccine strategy, since this vaccine can be stored between +2 and +8 degrees Celsius, “Which is much more convenient than with RNA vaccines”.

“We have already had very good results among the over 60s”, continues Damien Mascret, with 91.8% efficiency. The vaccine’s protection could last at least two years.

