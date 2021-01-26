The tone is rising at the top of the EU. Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday January 26 called on the manufacturers of vaccines against Covid-19, beneficiaries of massive investments from the European Union, to “keep their promises and honor their obligations”, after announcements of delays in deliveries to Europe of AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Europe has invested billions to develop the first vaccines and create a real global common good. Now companies must keep their promises.”, said the President of the European Commission in a video intervention at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“That is why we are going to set up a transparency mechanism on vaccine exports”, aimed at identifying the routes outside the EU of doses produced in Europe, recalled the head of the European executive in her speech.