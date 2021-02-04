In India, the vaccination campaign began with great fanfare on Saturday, January 16. 3,000 centers were opened and 300,000 people were vaccinated from day one. “In the coming months, we will reach our goal of vaccinating 300 million elderly and co-morbid people.“said Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister.

India uses two vaccines: AstraZeneca, which is also used in other countries around the world, and Bharat Biotech, a local laboratory. Problem: we do not know the effectiveness of this second vaccine. The results of a study by the scientific journal The Lancet “do not allow efficacy evaluations. Analysis of the safety results requires more extensive phase 2 and 3 clinical trials.“In other words, this vaccine is used without having passed all the phases of clinical trials and without its effectiveness being clearly known. A risky bet made by the Indian state.