The hope of a first vaccine against the tricolor Covid-19 lies in the French laboratory Valneva. But in a few days, the beautiful story turned into a controversy. In a laboratory in Saint-Herblain (Loire-Atlantique), researchers are working on a vaccine based on a classic technique, as for the flu vaccine: the inactivated virus. The Valneva company is only in the early stages of clinical trials, but if the plan goes without a hitch, the first doses could be delivered in the fall.

However, these doses will not be delivered first to France, but to the United Kingdom. “Rather, the United Kingdom approached us to say: you have a factory in Scotland, your inactivated vaccine interests us“, Explain Franck Grimaud, CEO of Valneva. The deal was concluded in July. At least 100 million doses will be delivered from next autumn to the UK. The British will have the scoop because they have funded all clinical trials and the expansion of a group plant in Scotland. France, via the European Union, will not be served until January 2022. A French company that first looks abroad is the consequence of a lack of investment in these small structures, as claimed. Nathalie Coutinet, saves health.

