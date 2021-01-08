This is the latest fashionable argument among detractors of Covid-19 vaccines. The geneticist and Nobel Prize for chemistry 2020 Emmanuelle Charpentier would have said during a conference that “RNA aims to modify the human genome”. However, the vaccines developed by the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna laboratories precisely use RNA. For those who suspect these products of being able to transform our DNA, the words of the eminent French researcher prove that their fears are founded. So, true or “fake news”?

Emmanuelle Marie Charpentier, French genetic microbiologist and biochemist, Nobel Prize 2020, affirms that RNA aims to modify human GENOME during a conference in 2016! RNA MESSENGER vaccinations against the Covid19 masquerade are excellent lol! pic.twitter.com/bnB5OVKrCN – FREEDOM (@GaumontRene) January 1, 2021

What is Emmanuelle Charpentier really saying?

The supposed proof is an excerpt from a video of a conference given by Emmanuelle Charpentier at theAcademy of Sciences on March 22, 2016. The microbiologist, geneticist and biochemist gives a nearly hour-long talk on the revolutionary technology she developed with her American colleague Jennifer Doudna, and which won them the Nobel Prize in chemistry: the CRISPR-Cas9 “genetic scissors”.

This innovation, the genesis and operation of which, the scientist explains, makes it possible to target a specific area of ​​DNA, cut it and insert another genetic sequence. She “extends the possibilities of genetic editing to infinity”, enthusiasm the CNRS journal. It can be used for “delete a diseased gene, replace it with a healthy sequence or even study the precise function of a DNA strand, down to the molecule”. Among others.

The culmination of thirty years of research, CRISPR-Cas9 “enables precise surgery of genes in virtually any cell and organism that can be ethically altered”, confirm Emmanuelle Charpentier during his lecture.

What do these “genetic scissors” have in common with RNA vaccines?

The “genetic scissors” CRISPR-Cas9 like the vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna make use of RNA. But the comparison stops there. RNA is a family of molecules found in the cells of living things and in some viruses. They play a key role in the transport of genetic information contained in DNA. “There are many, many types of RNA in our cells”, explains Frédéric Rieux-Laucat, director of the laboratory of immunogenetics of pediatric autoimmune diseases at Inserm. The vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna use messenger RNA. The “genetic scissors” CRISPR-Cas9 uses guide RNA.

Guide RNA and messenger RNA are “totally different in terms of structure and function”, slice Frédéric Rieux-Laucat. Messenger RNA plays a transitional role. It carries a copy of a portion of the genetic information contained in DNA from the nucleus of the cell to its cytoplasm. This instruction will be read and give rise to the corresponding protein. L‘RNA guides him “code absolutely nothing at all”, continues Michael Tassetto, researcher in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of California at San Francisco. RNA guides allows, as its name suggests, to direct an enzyme (called Case9) towards the portion of the genetic sequence on which it will act. “Messenger RNA is incapable of doing this”, insist Frédéric Rieux-Laucat.

The difference between messenger RNA and guide RNA is obvious under a microscope. The two types of RNA do not have the same number of nucleotides at all, which make up their structure. “Messenger RNA is quite long. It is at least 3000 nucleotides long., specifies Michel Tassetto. The guide RNA is much smaller. It’s about 100 nucleotides. “

Can guide and messenger RNAs modify DNA ?

Not only messenger RNA and guide RNA have nothing to do with it, but neither can modify the genome. Explanations. If the “genetic scissors” CRISPR-Cas9 are able to cut DNA, it is not thanks to their guide RNA, but to the second element that composes them, a specific protein : the enzyme Cas9.

The human body is also incapable of such action on its own. “We don’t have the enzymes to do this, because these ‘molecular scissors’ are bacterial enzymes that no animal naturally produces.”, highlighted Michael Tassetto.

“Guide RNA only serves to place the ‘scissors’ in our cells at the point in the genetic code where we want them to cut.” Frédéric Rieux-Laucat, director of the immunogenetics of pediatric autoimmune diseases laboratory at Inserm to franceinfo

Here is how these “scissors” work : “We take this Cas9 bacterial protein, we give it a small piece of RNA, the guide RNA, which will contain a sequence from the organism whose genome we want to modify., develops Michel Tassetto. With its guide RNA, the protein will scan DNA. If she finds a sequence that matches the RNA sequence she has, she will cut the DNA.”

This cut is only the beginning of the operation. “If we do nothing, the cell will repair the cut, continues the expert. To modify the DNA, another piece of DNA is added to the cell that contains sequences recognizing the cut points, and the desired DNA segment is placed in the middle. “

“If the guide RNA sequence doesn’t recognize the DNA segment that matches it, the Cas9 protein doesn’t cut anything at all. If you just put a guide RNA or just a Cas9 protein, nothing happens either. . “ Michel Tassetto, researcher in the department of microbiology and immunology at the University of California to franceinfo

As for the messenger RNA contained in RNA vaccines, it cannot modify the genome either. “Fortunately for that matter, smiles Michel Tassetto, because, as we produce the same types of RNA all the time, that would mean that we would have a gene that would multiply everywhere and integrate everywhere. There are biological elements that do this, they are called transposons, but they are very well controlled naturally. So much the better, because otherwise there would be nothing and no one on Earth, no animals, no plants… “

Why can’t these vaccines transform our genome ?

Guide RNA, Cas9 enzyme … “None of this is included in the RNA vaccine” against the Covid-19, objects Michel Tassetto. “In the vaccine, there are neither scissors to cut, nor glue to glue. You cannot therefore modify the genome by adding or replacing something in it”, supports Morgane Bomsel, CNRS research director at the Institut Cochin, specialist in immunology.

The vaccine contains only a small portion of the virus’s RNA, the one that encodes the manufacture of its needle-shaped surface protein – hence the name : Spike – which allows the virus to attach itself to a cell and infect it. “It is not, moreover, the genetic information identical to that of the virus, specifies Michel Tassetto. It is optimized to increase the production of the protein in human cells and therefore the immune response to this foreign body, while limiting the risk of recombinations with other viruses. “

In addition, theRNA injected via the vaccine “does not penetrate into the nucleus of cells. However, it is in this cell nucleus that our genetic material is located”, reminds Inserm.

“There is no danger of genome modification to be feared with the RNA vaccine.” Frédéric Rieux-Laucat, director of the immunogenetics of pediatric autoimmune diseases laboratory at Inserm to franceinfo

Why can’t the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus get RNA into DNA ?

Sars-CoV-2 is certainly an RNA virus, but that does not mean that an infection exposes us to a disruption of our DNA. “For RNA to end up in DNA, you need reverse transcriptase, details Frédéric Rieux-Laucat. This enzyme exists in some viruses, for example HIV. It is an RNA virus which copies DNA which will be inserted into our chromosomes. This is called a retrovirus, capable of retrotranscribing its RNA into DNA. ”

No danger on that side with Sars-CoV-2. “This coronavirus is devoid of reverse transcriptase. There is nothing in this virus that allows RNA to enter DNA. ” To imagine a complete mutation of DNA would be just as unrealistic. “A virus that can integrate into the genome will only integrate the genome of cells that it can infect, precise Michael Tassetto. It’s not going to integrate the genome of all of our cells. “

Use the work on “genetic scissors” to criticize RNA-based Covid-19 vaccines, “it’s completely mixing cabbage and carrots”, concludes Frédéric Rieux-Laucat. The researcher denounces “a mixture of pseudo-scientific knowledge” and “a diversion of the image and words of an excellent scientist”. He concludes : “We completely hijack the truth for ‘fake news’ purposes to scare people.”