The first children aged 5-11 received the Covid vaccine at the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome. “Children are not young adults, they have their own sensitivity and today they have shown that they have great courage even more than adults. I accompanied the first 5 to the vaccine, I felt more like a grandfather than a doctor. A child gave me a drawing of Santa Claus and he congratulated me. A beautiful emotion “Francesco Vaia, director of Inmi Spallanzani in Rome, told Adnkronos Salute, on the sidelines of the pediatric V-Day, the day dedicated to the start of anti-Covid vaccinations for the 5-11 year range.

“No one – explained Vaia – has ever said that the problem is vaccinating children, but when it is time to do it. If they tell me that we immunize children to protect adults it is wrong, while it is done to protect especially the very young who are fragile. Today we have to recover the 50-60 year olds who are not vaccinated and also have great mobility, then get to do an annual dose with a vaccine that is updated to Omicron “, highlighted the director.

“The mini-extension launched by Draghi is fine” on the state of emergency, he added, “also to maintain the organizational structure set up and which is used to carry out the vaccination campaign”.