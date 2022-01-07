459,251 children in Italy have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. This is what emerges from the updated data of the vaccine report on the 5-11 year old population. This is 12.56% of the population aged 5-11. Of these, 587 also received the second dose, ie 0.02%, and therefore completed the vaccination cycle. Between the ages of 5-11, the total number of healed for a maximum of six months is 141,199, 3.86% of the population aged 5-11.

“At the pediatric level we can see that in the trend of” Covid “cases there has been a slowdown in growth in the 5-11 year old curve”, but the curve always has a positive sign, explains Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Higher Institute of health care (Iss), in a video in which he comments on the main data of Covid monitoring.

“And we see that the other curves show a growing trend also in these age groups. We can also see the impact of pediatric hospitalizations: although limited, they show that there is a need for hospitalization also for children and young people in the age group. under 19 “.