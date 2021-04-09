Vaccinations Vaccination of vaccination points will be intensified in Helsinki – repeated incidents of Astra Zeneca vaccine

According to the head of the Helsinki health centers, there are strong reactions to the Astra Zeneca vaccine, especially among those aged 65–69. It has often been a fear of blood clots.

Fear and prejudices about the coronary vaccine manufactured by Astra Zeneca have caused threatening situations at vaccination points in Helsinki. On Thursday, police had to be called to one of the city’s vaccination sites.

The threatening situation developed when the relative of a vaccineer who turned 65 lost his temper. He did not want his Astra Zeneca vaccine to be injected into his relatives.

Astra Zeneca is suspected to cause slightly more blood clotting problems than usual. Cases are very rare.

Astra Zeneca is currently only given to people over 65 years of age. The age limit has been set on the basis that the reported vascular thrombosis has occurred in those under 60 years of age.

However, the vaccine has aroused particularly strong emotions in people aged 65-69 in Helsinki.

“There has been word-of-mouth, arrogance and downright use,” says the director of the Helsinki City Health Centers. Timo Lukkarinen.

Astra Zeneca’s refusal to receive vaccines told earlier Yle.

Incidents there have been so many that guarding at Helsinki vaccination points has been intensified in order to avoid dangerous situations.

“Now we have to think about the processes so that the threat situation does not come at least in the case of vaccination,” says Lukkarinen.

According to Lukkarinen, the partial suspicions against Astra Zeneca’s vaccine are a misunderstanding.

It has been misunderstood that a rare increased risk would apply to all susceptibility to vascular thrombosis. In other words, there would be a risk if the person to be vaccinated had had a venous thrombosis in the leg or a heart block, for example.

“Many are worried about the blockage word. But according to THL, no previous blockage other than a cerebral venous blockage is a risk, ”says Lukkarinen.

In Europe According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), rare cases of blood clotting problems, ie blockages in the blood vessels, have been reported in combination with reduced platelet counts.

The use of Astra Zeneca was temporarily suspended in Finland on 19 March in order to determine the causal link between the vaccine and cerebral venous thrombosis. Vaccinations were continued the following week for those over 65 years of age.

Blockages have been observed in the cerebral veins as well as in the intestinal veins and arteries. The European Medicines Agency (EMMA) said on Wednesday that a link between coagulation disorders and Astra Zeneca coronary vaccine is possible.

Disorders are very rare, and according to Emma, ​​the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its disadvantages.

The vaccine apparently causes an autoimmune defense reaction in some people, Lukkarinen explains. The defense reaction can lead to platelets starting to accumulate. In the observed cases, they have accumulated especially in the cerebral veins.

How refusals affect the rate of vaccination? A large number of Astra Zeneca vaccines are now promised in Helsinki.

One week ago, about a thousand of these products came to Helsinki, this week more than 16,500. In a few weeks, a larger number is expected again, according to Lukkarinen.

Will vaccines be wasted now if Astra Zeneca is refused?

“Does not go. Astra Zeneca’s vaccines are well preserved, and fortunately there are elderly people in hospitals who are happy to be vaccinated against them, ”says Lukkarinen.

“But there is no doubt that we will soon run out of shoulders.”

Because Astra Zeneca will not be injected in people under 65 years of age due to unfinished studies, vaccines may not be used in the near future. At the rate of vaccination in Helsinki, all residents aged 65 and over have already been invited to be vaccinated.

Thus, in accordance with THL’s precautionary principle, the product is not currently given to younger people, but THL is currently evaluating how Astra Zeneca’s vaccines will henceforth be used in Finland.

“There will be a need for THL’s new guidelines next week at the latest,” says Lukkarinen.