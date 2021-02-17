Vaccinations Vaccination by age has left at-risk people over the age of 70 in an awkward situation: Astra Zeneca must not be given and there are not enough other vaccines

Municipalities now vaccinate two groups in parallel: those at risk over the age of 80 and those under the age of 70. The situation confuses people over the age of 70 who belong to risk groups.

Multi the over-70s are now eagerly awaiting their own vaccination turn. The majority of major cities are currently vaccinating those aged 80 and over this year.

In many municipalities, vaccination of people under the age of 70 belonging to the first risk group has also started this week. They are vaccinated with Astra Zeneca’s vaccine, which is not given to people over 70 in Finland.

The situation has confused many at-risk people over the age of 70 who feel they are missing out. There are a total of about 800,000 people over the age of 70 in Finland. There is no precise information on how many of them belong to the first risk group.

The key year is 1951. If you were born before that, a person will be vaccinated with a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine according to the instructions of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). If after that, you can get Astra Zeneca vaccine.

“Age is most susceptible to severe coronavirus disease. These vaccinations are very important so that we can prevent deaths and hospitalizations, ”says THL’s chief physician. Tuija Leino.

“For the same reason, everyone over the age of 70 is vaccinated on the basis of age and not on the basis of whether the elderly person also has a disease that predisposes them to serious coronavirus disease.”

In Lohja living Irma Bomanin A 75-year-old man suffers from type 2 diabetes. If they were under the age of 70, they would get the vaccines right now.

“It feels pretty slow and hard,” Boman says.

“Lohja has 4,400 people over the age of 75, so at this rate, vaccinations will last until the turn of the year.”

Boman herself suffers from hypertension, which is why she is not classified as at risk. However, she fears she will infect the coronavirus with her husband. Boman, for example, handles the couple’s business.

Vaccination, according to him, would bring above all mental relief.

Due to belonging to a risk group, the couple has so far had to reduce contacts to a minimum in their daily lives. Coffee with friends and other meetings they have had to miss.

A boost to the couple’s daily lives has been brought by their dog, with whom they have jogged daily. They also read a lot.

“Pretty heavy this is starting to feel like. Fortunately, libraries have been able to borrow books, ”says Boman.

In addition the couple has a summer cottage in Lohjanjärvi, which has brought little variation.

Boman has been in contact with the Lohja infectious disease authorities. However, she has been told that people over the age of 70 living in the same household will be vaccinated according to the turn of the older spouse.

Lohjan service area manager Tuula Suominen says the city has received vaccines well and about a third of its 80-year-olds have been vaccinated.

“We made a different decision from other municipalities that we started with the worst off in terms of their ability to act. That’s why we first vaccinated clients over the age of 80 in the housing service unit and home care. ”

People over the age of 85 have been invited to be vaccinated separately. Starting next week, the vaccine appointment will also be opened to other people over the age of 80. However, according to Suominen, they will not be given the Pfizer vaccine, but those over the age of 70 will receive the Moderna vaccine.

“Its storage temperature is much easier and it is given as a ready-to-use solution, which makes its logistics much easier to arrange and allows vaccination points to be expanded.”

However, vaccinations are slowed by the availability of vaccines. According to Suominen, Moderna’s vaccine has only been received in Lohja for new starts in about 60–70 doses.

“If only the vaccine is available, we are ready to vaccinate the entire eligible population in Lohja.”

THL: n leading expert Mia Kontio says that the vaccines have been distributed regionally to storage sites, from which the hospital districts are responsible for distributing the vaccines to the municipalities according to the vaccination order.

According to him, differences in the rate of vaccination between municipalities are explained by population differences. According to the vaccination schedule, the first to be vaccinated is the health care personnel involved in the immediate care of coronary patients, as well as the residents and staff of nursing homes.

Not all municipalities have their own nursing home unit or coron doctors and nurses, so these municipalities have not received any vaccines either.

Vaccine doses for the elderly, ie those over the age of 70, as well as vaccine doses for those at risk, have been distributed since February on a population-by-population basis according to the number of people in the municipality.

Pfizer and Moderna coronary vaccines are distributed according to the number of elderly and Astra Zeneca vaccines according to the number of 18-69 year olds.

“The challenge is that few vaccines are introduced into the country. Vaccination times will be opened for more bookings as vaccines become available, ”says Kontio.