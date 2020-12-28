Vaccinations Vaccinated nurses and doctors are now sharing pictures of the vaccination paper they have received with Some – vaccinees receive such a “certificate”.

A separate certificate of coronary vaccination is not issued to vaccinees in Finland. The World Health Organization (WHO) is considering an international electronic vaccination card.

“Are received the first coronavirus vaccine on 28 December 2020. “

A nurse on such a paper Heidi Simomaa was among the first to apply for vaccination against the coronavirus on Monday.

Simomaa, who works in the emergency department of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), set aside time for coronary vaccination as soon as she arrived in the morning and got the time in an hour.

“It was a really festive and happy atmosphere,” he described.

Simomaa shared the picture on social media as she says she was excited about the vaccination.

About vaccination there were no side effects for him, so after waiting 15 minutes, Simomaa got back to work. He says the step was lighter after the vaccination. For full protection, a second injection must be given. Simomaa says she will take it in three weeks.

Recipients of the coronary vaccine will be given a paper with the date of receipt of the vaccine and any side effects.

Vaccinated nurses and doctors are excited to share pictures of the paper on social media.

Health and the Chief Physician of the Department of Welfare (THL) Hanna Nohynek however, it is not actually a vaccination certificate but rather an instruction and reminder.

Stateside vaccine recipients a vaccination card that fits in your wallet to show the vaccine given and the next vaccination. Also in the UK, vaccine recipients are given a separate certificate.

A similar certificate has also been considered in Finland, but according to Nohynek, international guidelines have been awaited.

“We have started from the idea that there are uniform international guidelines and a uniform way of marking, not that each country makes its own testimonials,” Nohynek says.

Even nohynek according to the World Health Organization, the WHO is currently investigating an international electronic vaccination card. Such may be set as a criterion in the future, for example when traveling.

According to Nohynek, the instruction now being distributed in Finland serves as a reminder that the vaccine recipient remembers to go for another injection.

However, coronary vaccination is recorded in the electronic medical record, as are other vaccinations given. The vaccinated person also sees their own vaccination information from Omakanta.

In Britain, the woman presented the vaccination certificate she received in December.­

In the United States, a separate vaccine card is distributed with the coronary vaccine.­

The first vaccines against coronavirus was given on Sunday in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). The first six vaccine recipients were members of Hus staff, four of whom work in coronary care wards and two in the emergency department.

Like Simoma, the first vaccine recipients said In an interview with HS to be happy, hopeful and relieved about the start of vaccinations.

According to Nohynek, one can also rejoice at the start of vaccinations. “Absolutely, and keep!”

Round Coronary vaccines developed by Pfizer and Biontech arrived in Finland on Saturday. A total of 9,750 doses of vaccines were received, enough to vaccinate 4,875 people.

Vaccinations were started on Monday in four new locations: Pirkanmaa, Varsinais-Suomi, Pohjois-Pohjanmaa and Pohjois-Savo hospital districts. A total of about 200 people will be vaccinated on Monday.

In Tampere, vaccinations are first given to the staff of the intensive care unit. At the University Hospitals of Turku, Oulu and Kuopio, vaccinations are given first to staff caring for coronary patients.

Also The city of Helsinki started vaccinations today, Monday. First on the vaccination list are those social and health service staff who care for coronary patients.

Such personnel are available, for example, at the Laakso and Malmi corona health stations, the corona departments of Helsinki Hospital and the emergency department of the Helsinki Rescue Department.

Possible side effects of the vaccine have not yet been reported among the first vaccinees.

In Finland, Fimea, the Pharmaceutical Safety and Development Center, is responsible for monitoring adverse reactions.

Even nohynek For Pfizer and Biontech, it is not known exactly how good protection is provided by a single vaccination.

A single injection of a modern vaccine has already been found to provide more than 50% protection against coronavirus. On the other hand, it is not known how long-term protection is obtained with a single dose of vaccination.

It may take years for vaccine coverage to reach a sufficient level in the world’s population.

Therefore, travel restrictions, for example, will hardly be reached immediately, Nohynek estimates. On the other hand, instead of restrictions, passengers may be required to provide proof of vaccination.

A similar certificate is already required for yellow fever, for example in some countries Africa, South and Central America.