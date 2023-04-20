Vaccinations | Unicef: 67 million children were left without vaccines due to the coronavirus pandemic

Trust in routine vaccinations must not be the next victim of the pandemic, says the director general of Unicef.

In the world 67 million children have been left without routine vaccinations due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent report by the UN children’s organization Unicef from the report. 48 million did not receive a single routine vaccine.

According to Unicef, the burden on health care systems caused by the pandemic, the scarcity of resources, instability and the weakening of confidence in vaccines have affected basic vaccinations for children in 2019–2021.

Unvaccinated children often live in hard-to-reach communities.

According to the report trust in the importance of childhood vaccinations weakened during the corona pandemic in 52 of the 55 countries studied. However, in half of all countries surveyed, more than 80 percent of respondents considered childhood vaccines important.

“This data is a worrying warning sign. Trust in routine vaccinations must not be the next victim of the pandemic. Otherwise, the next wave of deaths may be children infected with measles, diphtheria, or other preventable diseases,” says the Director General of Unicef. Catherine Russell in the bulletin.

of Unicef the worst recession in children’s vaccinations in 30 years is underway.

According to the report, the threat of vaccine refusal may be increasing. It is influenced by, among other things, the uncertainties related to the treatment of the pandemic, the spread of false information, mistrust of expert information and political polarization.

Before the introduction of the vaccine in 1963, measles killed about 2.6 million people annually, most of whom were children. By 2021, this number had dropped to around 128,000.

However, between 2019 and 2021, the proportion of children vaccinated against measles fell by five percentage points, and in 2022 there were twice as many cases as in 2021. The number of children paralyzed by polio also increased by 16 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year.