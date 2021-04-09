Vaccinations Uncertainties about Astra Zeneca’s vaccine may affect deregulation in Finland – THL’s Nohynek: “If people don’t want it, it will slow down vaccinations”

Finland will decide on age limits for Astra Zeneca’s vaccinations next week. In addition, a position will be taken on which vaccine will be used to continue vaccination of those who have already received their first dose of Astra Zeneca.

Pharmaceutical company The use of the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Astra Zeneca is associated with uncertainties that may affect when vaccine coverage is achieved in Finland and corona restrictions can be lifted.

Astra Zeneca’s vaccine plays a significant role in Finland’s vaccination strategy. By June, 1.2 million doses of the coronary vaccine manufactured by Astra Zeneca are coming to Finland, and a total of 3.7 million doses have been tentatively ordered.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said Thursday In Yle’s A-Talkthat the association of the Astra Zenaca vaccine with blood clots affects the lifting of restrictions in Finland. “The Astra Zeneca vaccine is not available in the way we have thought,” Kiuru said.

Also Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Kirsi Varhila has evaluatedthat 70% vaccine coverage in July-August will be achieved if the reported vaccine arrivals are achieved and Astra Zeneca’s vaccine can be used, even partially.

HS reported on Friday that there have been situations in Helsinki where vaccinees have refused a coronary vaccine manufactured by Astra Zeneca at the vaccination point.

If people do not get to get vaccinated because of fears and prejudices, it will slow down the increase in vaccination coverage in Finland, says the chief physician of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). Hanna Nohynek.

How much, according to Nohynek, is still premature to assess at this stage.

“Astra Zeneca is an important part of our vaccination program. If people don’t want it, it slows down vaccinations, but how much the slowdown depends on how many would not take the vaccine, ”Nohynek says.

In all According to Nohynek, the vaccination situation in Finland is generally good. 25 percent of Finns to be vaccinated have already received their first dose of vaccine. Astra Zeneca’s vaccine accounts for about one-fifth of this.

Finland is currently vaccinating with rna vaccines manufactured by Biontech-Pfizer and Moderna, as well as with the Adraovirus vector vaccine from Astra Zeneca.

Finns are not allowed to choose at the moment, but vaccines are given in accordance with the recommendations prepared by the THL.

Astra The use of Zeneca was temporarily suspended in Finland on 19 March in order to determine the causal link between the vaccine and cerebral venous thrombosis. Vaccinations were continued the following week on a precautionary basis only for those over 65 years of age.

Astra Zeneca was also used to vaccinate at-risk people under the age of 65 before being discontinued.

By yesterday’s Thursday, approximately 216,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine had been given in Finland.

European The Finnish Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Wednesday that there is a possible link between very rare cerebral thrombi with low platelets and the Astra Zeneca coronary vaccine.

Blockages have been observed in the cerebral veins as well as in the intestinal veins and arteries. However, not all blood clots are at risk.

THL chief physician Nohynek emphasizes that the risks now identified are very rare, and the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh its disadvantages on average.

Finland The primary goal of the vaccine program has not primarily been to prevent coronary infections, but to prevent deaths, loss of life years, reduce the burden of disease, and maintain health care capacity, Nohynek recalls.

For this reason, vaccinations have been started in Finland in the elderly and in people with a disease or condition that is very or very susceptible to serious coronavirus disease.

“If young people were not allowed to be vaccinated immediately, it would not change this strategic goal, as the most important thing is to get the elderly and those prone to serious disease first vaccinated in order to prevent deaths,” says Nohynek.

Some European countries have made changes to their coronavirus vaccination strategy this week.

Germany decided yesterday that the Astra Zeneca vaccine will only be given to people over 60 years of age. According to the British policy, the use of Astra Zeneca vaccine use is restricted to people over 30 years of age. Vaccines other than Astra Zeneca are preferred for those under 30 years of age if alternative vaccines are available.

According to Nohynek, THL and STM will decide on the matter in Finland next week.

According to him, the evaluation will take a position on the age at which vaccinations with Astra Zeneca will be continued in Finland. In addition, consideration will be given to which vaccine will be used to continue vaccination with those who have already received their first dose of Astra Zeneca.

Germany, for example, decided on Thursday that vaccinations for people under the age of 60 who received Astra Zeneca will continue with rna vaccines.

However, this is not recommended by the MAHs, as there are no studies yet to say how effective protection is given by injections given with different vaccines and when they should be given. There are also unexplained other disadvantages of different vaccine combinations.

The World Health Organization also said on Friday that there is “not enough information” about administering coronavirus vaccination with two different vaccines.

Even nohynek according to Oxford University, research is currently underway on the subject. In it, the vaccination program is started first with Astra Zeneca and continued with rna and vice versa, starting with AstraZeneca and continuing with rna. The results of this study, he said, are expected in May-June

“Usually, vaccination programs are continued with the same vaccines, but there are examples, such as polio, where it has been possible to give an injection first and continue with an oral vaccine,” Nohynek says.