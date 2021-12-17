Vaccinations THL recommends shortening the dosing interval between the second and third coronary vaccines

Priority will be given to those over 60 and other risk groups.

Health and the Department of Welfare (THL) recommends that the dosing interval for the third coronary vaccine be shortened. The recommendation would shorten the interval by a maximum of three months, a minimum of one month, depending on the age and risk group.

THL reported on the matter early Friday night.

According to the recommendation, those over 60 years of age and other previously identified risk groups may receive a third dose of the vaccine 3 to 4 months after the second vaccination.

For those under 60 years of age who are not at risk, a third dose of the vaccine may be given 4 to 6 months after the second dose.

The previous recommendation was that the vaccination interval for all of the above groups be 5-6 months.

New the recommendation is made in the light of new information from the omicron variant, THL says.

“Omikron has spread very effectively and quickly around the world. Preliminary studies show that two doses of the vaccine do not provide as much protection against mild illness compared to previous variants of the coronavirus, ”says THL’s chief physician. To Hanna Nohy in the bulletin.

According to THL, the third doses of the vaccine should proceed rapidly in accordance with the national coronary vaccination strategy and vaccination schedule, ie from the oldest to the youngest age group.

Regionally, care must be taken to ensure that vaccination proceeds flexibly in this order. Municipalities organize vaccinations and announce their vaccination schedule regionally.

Many working-age people who have been vaccinated twice would like to take a third vaccination, but THL is in no hurry. Priority will be given to those over 60 and other risk groups.

“Booster vaccinations in non-at-risk groups should not slow down the third dose in the elderly and others at risk of serious disease, as the risk of serious disease in younger age groups is low in those who receive two doses of the vaccine. Municipalities must also be guaranteed sufficient resources to enable the third dose to be given on a fast schedule, ”says THL’s leading expert Mia Kontio.

