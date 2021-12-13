Vaccinations THL promises information on children at risk soon: The guidelines are expected to be completed in the coming days

The first doses of children’s vaccines will arrive in Finland this week.

At risk groups Coronary immunizations for children under the age of 6 may start this week, but the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has not yet published a list of at-risk groups.

According to THL, the risk group guidelines are expected to be completed on Wednesday or at least this week.

The readiness to vaccinate children at risk is approaching in terms of vaccines. THL’s leading expert Mia Kontio says that children will be vaccinated in Finland this week either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

It has already been reported that about 162,000 doses will arrive.

Additional doses will be received at the beginning of January, when, according to Kontion, there will be 78,000.

The coronary vaccine for children is a Comirnaty from Pfizer and Biontech, which has its own product for this age group.

THL recommends that at-risk vaccination against coronavirus be initiated in at-risk 5- to 11-year-olds following the introduction of vaccines for children.

THL also suggests vaccinations for children with severely immunocompromised people in their immediate vicinity.

However, vaccinations for the whole age group are not yet proposed by THL. All 5-11 year olds would be offered coronary vaccination, as long as more information is available on the safety of vaccinations in this age group. In particular, THL wants more information on rare side effects.

“The main reason THL does not now recommend vaccinations for all children aged 5 to 11 is their own low disease burden. Infections in children of this age are usually mild, and serious symptoms are very rare compared to, for example, other diseases that have been prevented by vaccination, ”said THL’s chief physician. To Hanna Nohy in a press release in early December.

“When the group’s own burden of disease is low, very few side effects are tolerated from the vaccine. If society wants to influence the epidemic by vaccinating children and their own benefits are small, safety information is even more important. ”

In Finland About 5 percent of 5–11-year-olds had a confirmed coronary infection by the end of November, THL says. Of these, 0.2 per cent, or 33 children, have been treated in hospital. Treatment periods have been short, usually only a day or two.

Based on experience in other countries, the most common side effects in children have been similar to those in those over 12 years of age.

The majority of side effects are mild and transient, such as redness and swelling at the vaccination site, fever and headache, and tiredness, muscle aches and chills.