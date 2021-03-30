Vaccinations THL Meeting Memorandum: Rapid regional targeting of vaccinations would be the “right way” to protect health, but it is politicized

Last week, THL’s expert group also discussed the government’s restrictions on movement presented to Parliament. According to a memorandum obtained by HS, the group stated that “three weeks may be too short a time for restrictive measures, 6 weeks might be sufficient”.

THL: n according to the expert group, rapid regional targeting of vaccinations would be the best way to protect the health of the population. The expert group discussed vaccine distribution at its meeting last week. However, according to an internal meeting memorandum obtained by HS, the expert group notes that the issue of vaccine distribution is politicized.

The government will discuss vaccine distribution on Wednesday on the basis of a proposal from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

The discussion is based on the work of the National Vaccination Expert Group (KRAR) recommendationthat vaccination distribution should be weighted according to the disease situation. Vaccinations would therefore continue everywhere, but would be more rapid in areas where the disease is more prevalent. Chairman of KRAR, Professor of Infectious Diseases Ville Peltolan according to, representatives of risk groups are also at the highest risk of becoming ill in the most difficult epidemic areas. According to THL’s own estimate, such an emphasis would reduce the number of serious illnesses requiring hospitalization nationwide by about one-fifth.

THL’s Strategic Expert Group on Corona Epidemic discussed vaccine distribution at its meeting last week.

The group is unofficial to the CEO of THL Markku Tervahaudan expert group. In addition to Tervahauda, ​​it includes several experts from THL and, for example, representatives of universities, such as Professor Olli Vapalahti. The group is also represented in the social sciences and communications.

In the minutes of the meeting describes the group’s discussion of the change in vaccine distribution.

“The issue is somewhat politicized. Would it only start once the elderly and at-risk groups have been vaccinated, ”the minutes state.

“On the other hand, the sooner the measure would be more effective. If we want to protect our health, this would be the right thing to do. ”

The discussion stated that vaccine deliveries to the areas must be planned at least two weeks in advance, meaning the change cannot be implemented immediately. The discussion also highlighted the fact that KRAR recommends that the change be launched as soon as possible.

At the meeting THL’s experts, ie the chief physician Tuija Leino and specialist researcher Simopekka Vänskä held an introduction to the change in vaccine distribution. They pointed out that regional differences in disease risk are large and that the epidemic situation has always been the most difficult in the metropolitan area. Regional differences are greater than differences between different professions.

“Certain background diseases also increase the risk of serious illness. Regional differences further emphasize the risk posed by underlying diseases, ”the protocol describes.

Experts pointed out that in Norway there are also large regional differences and vaccinations have started to be targeted regionally. It was pointed out at the meeting that in Finland, for example, tick-borne encephalitis vaccinations are already targeted regionally.

“The need for coronary vaccinations is also clear. THL’s modeling team presents a model for vaccination distribution that emphasizes, in addition to the population of the area, the number of infections and the burden of specialist care (1/3 weighting for each factor). This would lead to a reduction in vaccination rates in certain areas, but all areas would still receive vaccines. Vaccinations would thus continue normally throughout the country, only vaccine volumes would change. The tripartite model adapts to the changing epidemic situation, ”the minutes state.

“ “The communication could also emphasize that vaccinating residents of the metropolitan area protects the residents of the provinces in the cottage municipalities and prevents the spread of the UK variant.”

The expert group also considered communication on vaccine distribution: “The message should be communicated as simply as possible: ‘It is not a matter of distributing lollipops at children’s invitations, but of fighting infections’.”

“The communication could also emphasize that vaccinating residents of the metropolitan area protects the residents of the provinces in the cottage municipalities and prevents the spread of the UK variant,” the minutes state.

The UK variant refers to a sudden British variant.

Vaccine distribution regional change has become a politically difficult issue.

Chairman of the Center Annika Saarikko Has saidthat possible changes should only be considered after vaccination of at-risk groups. Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) by the government has agreed to target vaccinations to the worst epidemic areas after vaccination of at-risk groups.

HS said on Tuesday that targeting vaccine distribution to the worst epidemic areas is a difficult issue for the center. According to HS data the party’s parliamentary group called Director of THL, Department of Health and Welfare Mika Salmisen to speak on the subject to a group meeting in the afternoon. Some MPs in the city center have publicly opposed the idea of ​​emphasizing vaccinations in the Helsinki metropolitan area, for example. According to central sources, some MPs fear that those living in large southern cities would receive vaccines faster than those living elsewhere in Finland due to the change.

THL’s CEO Markku Tervahauta said on Monday to HSthat the decision on the regional allocation of individual vaccine batches should be taken quickly. In this case, the additional vaccines would reach the worst disease areas in 2-3 weeks. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and THL are preparing a proposal for a possible change in vaccine distribution for the government’s Wednesday negotiations.

At the meeting The expert group was presented with a powerpoint presentation on the regional emphasis of vaccine distribution prepared by Leino and Vänskä. According to the presentation, “the risk of infection in high-incidence areas is multiple, even tens of times, compared to low-incidence areas”. The report also states that “the epidemic has been very persistently high in the metropolitan area”.

The presentation by THL experts states that the risk of a serious illness consists of the risk of becoming infected multiplied by the risk of getting a serious illness from an infection.

“If the incidence of infections in Helsinki is 6 times higher than in Kuopio, a DM2 patient from Helsinki has a 24-fold risk of becoming seriously ill compared to a non-DM2 person of the same age in Kuopio.”

DM2 refers to type 2 diabetes, which is a common disease in Finland.

According to the presentation, regional differences emphasize the difference in risks related to background disease among Finns. The presentation states that “by targeting vaccinations, it is possible to eliminate disease disparities and reduce the burden of disease”.

“The regional focus is not new, the national vaccination program has been regionally targeting TBE vaccinations for 15 years. All actions in medicine are carefully needs-based – this includes the need for prioritization, ”the presentation states. The TBE vaccine is a so-called “tick vaccine”.

In the performance addressing the disease situation in the HUS area. The burden has been high for a long time: hospitals are being infiltrated, the surrogate situation is awkward and there is fatigue among healthcare staff, the show says. Elsewhere, the disease situation may have risen rapidly, but it has been brought under rapid control.

“Once all the other means are in place, think about why not this,” THL experts reflect on the presentation.

In their presentation, experts also comment on the question of whether it is problematic to focus vaccine distribution on the worst epidemic areas. They hope the perspective shifts from vaccines to fightable infections.

Experts are looking for a parable of the Winter War.

“1939: Why were the soldiers sent mainly to Eastern Finland?”

Experts also comment on whether there is a problem if vaccination involves a right to travel.

“Health is probably more important than the right to travel,” the presentation states.

“Tourist vaccines are not included in the vaccination program either.”

THL experts point out that the epidemic-focused emphasis on vaccine distribution takes into account all regions, not just the metropolitan area. Such a distribution focus will also adapt to possible changes in the epidemic and take into account current and future differences in the disease situation.

“Due to the population weight, the portions are distributed to all regions. Vaccination can continue in all areas without interruption even if there are no cases at all. The implementation of vaccine distribution will remain unchanged. Only the change in the calculation of the coefficients in “Excel”. The implementation costs practically nothing, ”the presentation lists.

THL Expert Group last week also discussed the restrictions on movement proposed by the government to parliament.

The expert group noted that “three weeks may be too short a time for restrictive measures, 6 weeks might be enough”.

Different scenarios were presented for the modeling of restrictive measures, in which the vaccination effect and the seasonal effect have also been taken into account.

“In all the different options, the containment measures rapidly reduce the infectivity rate, but once the containment measures are over, the number of cases will increase again until vaccination coverage and seasonal impact are so high that the epidemic begins to decline,” the protocol notes.

It was pointed out in the discussion that the faster-spreading British variant already affects the majority of infections in the HUS area and in Southwest Finland, and the variant seems to have spread to other parts of Finland as well.

“Is there a need for new restrictive measures such as restrictions on movement if Deaths and Serious Cases are already being reduced. However, the hospital workload is still increasing and queues for non-emergency care are increasing. Intensive care patients have had to be relocated from the worst epidemic areas to other parts of the country for treatment, which in turn increases treatment queues elsewhere, ”the protocol states.