Vaccinations THL changed its reporting method, and at the same time the counter for the proportion of HS vaccinated changed – a festive moment was missed

Earlier this year, the European Commission announced a common EU target of vaccinating 70% of the Union’s adult population by the summer. The solemn moment when the numbers 7 and 0 had finally appeared on the HS counter was now missed.

Spring The number of people over the age of 16 who have been vaccinated hard has been closely monitored in Finland. Helsingin Sanomat has also had a counter on its front page since January, which has reported the number of Finns over the age of 16 who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

The source of HS’s corona graphics is the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). As late as Monday, the figures reported by THL showed the counter showing nearly 70 percent. Tuesday’s figure was 55.4 percent – of the total population.

Why THL changed its reporting method?

The reason for the change is the recommendation issued by THL last week: due to their illness or condition, coroner vaccinations can be started in Finland for young people aged 12–15 who are at risk of disease caused by a serious coronavirus.

“THL’s technical interface ensured this change by ensuring that vaccinations for people under the age of 16 are also reflected correctly in our reporting,” says the statistician. Petteri Mäntymaa From THL.

Data for 12–15-year-olds are reported in the 12–19-year-old age group. Pineland also does not comment on the possible number of 12–15-year-olds at risk who have already been vaccinated.

“This is a very sensitive group. We do not want to disaggregate them statistically for reasons of data protection, ”says Mäntymaa.

Now, HS’s daily updated graphics also show the exact vaccination percentages by age group in the 12-19 age group. In addition, the counter takes into account the age group 0-11.

the European Commission announced in early 2021 the EU’s common goal of having 70% of the Union’s adult population vaccinated by the summer.

Why was the reporting method changed right now, when the target is so close for Finland, THL’s leading expert Mia Kontio?

“THL provides comprehensive information on vaccine coverage in Finland. 70% is not THL’s goal, but the EU’s political goal, ”says Kontio.

“ On the other hand, what would the reading have told us?

The solemn moment when the numbers 7 and 0 had finally appeared on the HS counter was now missed. Kontio also admits it is a little annoying.

Initially, the EU estimated that a coverage of 70% of the adult population would be sufficient to ensure herd protection. However, in the current view, that is not enough.

According to Kontion, it is difficult to say what vaccine coverage is required for coronavirus herd protection, as there are differences in virus types and their infectivity. There are also differences in the effectiveness of vaccines against different variants.

Chief Physician of THL Hanna Nohynek stated in early June at Yle’s A-studio that it looks like a coronavirus herd shelter would require more than 80 percent, even closer to 85 percent vaccination coverage.

Kontion According to him, the need for hospital care and the number of cases are better indicators of coverage. In Finland, the development has been favorable in recent weeks for both.

“If we think we now have the majority of people over the age of 75 who have received two doses of the vaccine and those at risk will receive their second dose during July, it means a reduction in the number of cases requiring hospitalization,” he says.

“And when the most vulnerable are protected, and over the summer, 50-year-olds also receive their second doses, yes, it has an impact on the number of cases and the circulation of the virus.”

THL has fallenthat 80% of 16-year-olds would receive the first coroner vaccine by the end of July.