Vaccinations The pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine was granted a marketing authorization – in Finland, the single-peak vaccine is likely to be given mainly to healthy working-age people

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the first single-dose coronavirus vaccine.

European the commission has granted a marketing authorization for a coronavirus vaccine developed by the US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson. Earlier on Thursday, the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products unanimously recommended that a conditional marketing authorization be granted.

This is the fourth vaccine against coronavirus authorized by the Commission. However, it is the first single-dose vaccine, and in that sense much easier to use than other vaccines on the EU market.

“It is also significantly easier in terms of cold chain requirements than the so-called mRNA vaccines previously marketed in the EU,” says THL’s chief physician. Hanna Nohynek.

Nohynek considers the launch of the vaccine to be very good news.

“The vaccine has been well studied and found to be effective against both mild, moderate and severe coronavirus disease. It even works against the South African virus. ”

Vaccine is intended for the prevention of disease caused by the covid-19 virus in people over 18 years of age.

Clinical trials showed that the effectiveness of the vaccine is about 67%, meaning that there was a 67% reduction in the number of people who received the vaccine compared with those who received the placebo.

The side effects of the vaccine have been found to be mild. The most common were vaccination site pain, headache, fatigue, muscle pain, and nausea.

Johnson & Johnson the vaccine has already been introduced in the United States.

The company therefore gives priority to the United States, so EU countries still have to wait for the vaccine to be received in Europe. According to Hanna Nohynek, the first batches of the vaccine will be available in Finland at the end of April at the earliest.

In Finland, the vaccine is likely to be given mainly to healthy adults of working age. It could also be used to vaccinate people over the age of 70.

The EU has agreed with Johnson & Johnson on 300 million doses of vaccine and an additional 100 million doses.

Initially, the company announced that it would manufacture a billion vaccines this year, mud production has not started as expected.