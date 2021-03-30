Vaccinations The parliamentary group in the city center is in pain with the regional targeting of vaccinations, THL’s Salminen was invited to speak to the group

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and THL are preparing a proposal for a possible change in vaccine distribution for the government’s talks on Wednesday.

Vaccinations possible targeting of the worst epidemic areas is a difficult issue for the center. According to HS data, the party’s parliamentary group invited the director of the Department of Health and Welfare THL Mika Salmisen to speak on the subject at a meeting of the group this afternoon.

CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta said on Monday to HSthat the decision on the regional allocation of individual vaccine batches should be taken quickly. In this case, the additional vaccines would reach the worst disease areas in 2-3 weeks. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and THL are preparing a proposal for a possible change in vaccine distribution for the government’s Wednesday negotiations.

Some of the MPs in the city center, for example representing the Lapland constituency Mikko Kärnä, has publicly opposed the idea of ​​emphasizing vaccination in the Helsinki metropolitan area, for example. According to central sources, some MPs fear that those living in large southern cities would receive vaccines faster than those living elsewhere in Finland due to the change.

Some central residents have been annoyed by the public statements of government partners Green and the RKP that the government had agreed last week on the regional targeting of vaccinations at the suggestion of the Greens and the RKP. The center considers that the party has not yet been able to acknowledge anything, as the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has not yet made a concrete proposal for change and the government has not negotiated such.

However, it is estimated from central sources that the party may end up accepting a possible proposal from the Ministry and THL if it is well justified. The threshold for opposing a proposal from health authorities is high.

The parliamentary group in the center will meet for an extraordinary meeting agreed earlier on Wednesday before the government’s negotiations starting at 1.30 pm tomorrow.

I’m downtown chairman Annika Saarikko Has saidthat possible changes should only be considered after vaccination of at-risk groups. Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) by the government has agreed to target vaccinations to the worst epidemic areas after vaccination of at-risk groups.

However, if targeting were carried out in the coming weeks, it would take place before the risk groups have been fully vaccinated. The THL estimates that people over the age of 70 have had the opportunity to receive their first vaccination by mid-April and other risk groups by mid-May.

Targeting individual batches of vaccine as early as 2-3 weeks would not mean that vaccination of at-risk groups would be stopped in any area. Instead, vaccination of the remaining risk groups would be relatively faster, for example in Uusimaa and Southwest Finland, and would slow down in areas with a better disease situation.

Conversation this is underpinned by the recommendation of the National Vaccination Expert Group that a regional emphasis on vaccination could significantly reduce the need for hospitalization. Chairman of the group, Professor of Infectious Diseases Ville Peltolan according to, representatives of risk groups are also at the highest risk of becoming ill in the most difficult epidemic areas.

According to Peltola, it would be important to start regional targeting even before the risk groups have been fully vaccinated.

“We are already largely in a situation where most of the highest risk groups have been vaccinated. Now, I think, would be a good time to start targeting vaccine distribution to the worst epidemic areas. However, the goal is to vaccinate all people over the age of 16 by the end of June, meaning the time window is short. If regional emphasis were to be implemented in May, for example, its significance would be quite small, ”Peltola said estimates on Monday.