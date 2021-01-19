Vaccinations The Mayor of Turku was surprised when there are fewer vaccines coming than expected – It turned out that THL had made a calculation error

The calculation error applied to weeks 5-8. THL’s specialist Mia Kontio emphasizes that no delivery errors have occurred.

The country's coronavirus vaccine divisions are subject to a review round at the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) due to a calculation error concerning vaccine shares in Turku.

Earlier on Tuesday, the mayor of Turku Minna Arve criticized THL for not clearly explaining why the amount of vaccine coming to Turku in weeks 5-8 is clearly lower than in previous distributions. Arve criticized the facility previously in Iltalehti.

According to the bill, the number was announced on Friday last week, and it aroused surprise in Turku.

“It was clearly less than what we have had so far in the past. It was also clearly less based on population, half less than it should be. Personally, however, I consider it relevant that we have the worst epidemic situation here after the Helsinki metropolitan area. ”

THL: n specialist Mia Kontio tells HS that the lower delivery volume was due to a calculation error. The error became apparent when THL was contacted from Turku. The calculation error was reported earlier, among other things Turku Sanomat.

The calculation error applied to weeks 5-8. The week beginning on Monday, January 18 is week 3.

“So there have been no delivery errors. The number of vaccines already delivered to everyone has been right, ”says Kontio.

He says that as a precautionary measure, THL will recalculate the vaccine distributions that have already been calculated from weeks 5-8.

Invoice would like the THL to communicate openly the criteria for distributing the coronavirus vaccine to the regions. According to him, information about the number of vaccines available strongly influences the planning and organization of vaccinations.

“THL needs to be able to justify these types of changes in a transparent way and how the different divisions have been reached in order to avoid inter-regional competition.”

Kontio says that Southwest Finland accounts for about ten percent of Pfizer’s vaccines. The amounts are calculated according to the population. In addition, the amounts take into account Finland’s coronary vaccine strategy, ie the number of professionals caring for coronary patients and those over 70 years of age. In addition, small roundings are made up or down in the quantities, because vaccine boxes are not delivered in short supply, Kontio says.

The allocation principle does not change, even if checks are made on delivery volumes.

“Of course, we would like more vaccines all over Finland, but we can’t distribute them any more than we get.”

Social- and the Ministry of Health has stated that coroner vaccines are procured for the entire population in Finland. Vaccines are initially available in Finland only to a limited extent, and therefore it is initially possible to offer them only to certain groups.