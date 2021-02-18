Vaccinations The government wants to expand compensation for coronary vaccination in occupational health care – including travel compensation

Travel would be reimbursed regardless of whether the vaccine is taken in public or private healthcare.

Government proposes an extension of the reimbursement of coronary vaccinations in occupational health care.

In a bill passed on Thursday, the Health Insurance Act is proposed to be temporarily amended so that the reimbursement rate for coronary vaccination will be added to medical care benefits. The amount of compensation would be ten euros.

Trips for vaccinations would also be reimbursed. Travel would be reimbursed regardless of whether the vaccine is taken in public or private healthcare.

“The aim is to make it easier for employers to have vaccination in occupational health care if the municipality so wishes,” the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health writes in the press release.

The law would enter into force as soon as possible and would remain in force until the end of 2021.

Overall responsibility vaccination would still be up to the municipalities, and the municipalities will decide on the participation of others in the vaccination.

At present, Kela reimburses the costs of coronary vaccination to employers through reimbursement class I for occupational health care benefits. In the future, Kela could reimburse coronary vaccinations given in occupational health care through alternative medical benefits.

Compensation for coronation vaccination could be paid as direct compensation to a private occupational health service provider, leaving the employer to pay the deductible for the vaccination measure.