Vaccinations The discontinuation of Astra Zeneca is not of particular concern to the two recent vaccine recipients – “I assume the disease would have been much worse”

Sanna Malkavaara from Vaasa and Liina Mustonen-Luumi, who lives in Muurame, are both satisfied with the vaccine.

In Vaasa resident Sanna Malkavaara received the Astra Zeneca vaccine on Thursday morning.

The vaccination itself went well, but the aftermath has been drastic. Malkavaara was hit by a severe fever the same evening.

“I trembled terribly so that not even a book stayed in my hand. I got a fever to count on medication. The next morning there was still fever, headache and muscle pain in the injection arm. ”

However, Malkavaara is very pleased to have received the vaccine. He is also not concerned about recent information about the discontinuation of Astra Zeneca vaccinations.

In Finland announced on Friday that Astra Zeneca vaccines will be suspended for at least a week. According to Fimea, the Finnish Center for Pharmaceutical Safety and Development, two cerebral venous thrombosis have been reported in Finland 4–10 days after receiving Astra Zeneca’s coronary vaccine.

The suspension is a precaution and takes effect immediately.

The exceptional symptoms observed are very rare. So far, there is no certainty as to whether the observed coagulation disorders are related to vaccination. THL says in its release that both affected individuals have medical risk factors for vascular thrombosis, and studies are still ongoing.

In accordance with the precautionary principle, THL will suspend the administration of Astra Zeneca in Finland until further information is available and the existence of a possible causal relationship can be assessed.

“Approximately 140,000 vaccinations have been given with Astra Zeneca in Finland. In this respect, of course, I would not be very concerned about this possible very small risk. Of course, if you experience any serious symptoms after vaccination, you should contact a healthcare professional, ”said the chief physician. Taneli Puumalainen THL at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Read more: THL suspends vaccinations with Astra Zeneca for at least next week, with two cases of vaccinated cerebral venous thrombosis reported in Finland

Malkavaara the situation is complicated in that he has a higher than usual risk of getting a blood clot.

“Yes, it makes you think a little bit about when that vaccine came to this point. However, I am calm. ”

“I guess getting the disease would have been a lot worse. I trust the Finnish authorities. ”

The overriding feeling is the luck that vaccination has now been obtained.

“I am happy that I got the vaccine now. Satisfaction is paramount. ”

Same is also considering recently receiving the Astra Zeneca vaccine in Muurame Liina Mustonen-Luumi. She has received little muscle pain and minor flu symptoms from the vaccine.

“Before I got the vaccine and read about the decisions of other countries, I squandered so little on them. Now that I’ve actually got the vaccine, so I am a bit of a different way, but I’m not particularly worried. I am still happy that I got the vaccine. “

Receiving the vaccine also gave a glimmer of little hope and a feeling that the corona pandemic will be over at some point.

“It’s definitely better to get a vaccine than a disease. I think that if I got any side effects from the vaccine, I would probably have gotten it from the disease as well. ”