Vaccinations The coronary vaccine must be taken in your home community, summer work in another location may not be a reason for exceptions

If necessary, the vaccination period can be postponed and the two-dose vaccination interval extended.

Many students move out of the place of study every summer to pursue summer jobs. Those who change their place of residence this summer should also take into account the schedule of the coronary vaccine in their practical arrangements.

According to the THL recommendation, everyone should be prepared to take the coroner vaccine in their official home.

Based on STM guidelines THL help according to which vaccination can be obtained from outside one’s own community only in exceptional cases.

Summer work therefore, living outside your home country may not be such a reason, says STM’s chief physician Tuula Kieseppä.

“The idea is that, for example, a person who goes to a foreign place for summer work reserves his or her vaccination time at a time when he or she can travel to his or her home community to be vaccinated. Fortunately, vaccination times are also available for weekends, ”says Kieseppä.

It is currently estimated that 20-30 year olds will receive their first dose of vaccine in June and July. The second dose of vaccine is given three months after the first.

In principle, it is also not possible to take a coroner vaccine in a cottage, even if you stay in a holiday home for longer periods.

If vaccination is not available on time in your home community, the vaccination period can be postponed. In addition, it is possible to extend the dose interval between the first and second vaccinations if necessary.

“Of course, it is desirable that as many people as possible take the vaccination as soon as it is their turn,” Kieseppä reminds.

Vaccinations administration outside the home community would be challenging because the plan for administering vaccinations is based on information about the residents of the municipality.

“Vaccinations are therefore distributed to municipalities according to the municipality’s population and age distribution,” Kieseppä explains.

According to Kiesepä, vaccination in another locality could be successful if a person stays elsewhere for a long time or it is difficult to get vaccination from an official community for health reasons.

In this case, the person can use the basic health care services of a municipality other than his or her own municipality to implement treatment in accordance with his or her treatment plan.