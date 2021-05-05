Vaccinations The coronary vaccine can also be given to pregnant women and those trying to become pregnant: “So far, there is no indication of anything abnormal,” says THL’s Nohynek

Pregnant women are also at risk for coronavirus. Especially those in late pregnancy are at higher risk of developing a serious form of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Does it affect coronary vaccination for pregnancy planning? This was due to a 36-year-old woman who contacted Helsingin Sanomat and received a coroner vaccine in occupational health care in the last week of April. The woman received a leaflet from the vaccination clinic recommending contraception for two months after vaccination.

Because the second coronary vaccine is given three months after the first, pregnancy should be prevented for a total of five months. The nearly half-year period seemed like a long time to a woman in her forties who was hoping for pregnancy.

The woman contacted the Department of Health and Welfare (THL), who was told that the woman had received an outdated instruction. THL’s current instructions pregnancy is not recommended to be avoided after coronary vaccine.

Mass vaccinations as you progress to younger age groups, more and more women may think about it.

Chief Physician of THL Hanna Nohynek according to which the guidelines for avoiding pregnancy were based on the warnings in the marketing authorization for the vaccine. They have been prepared in accordance with the precautionary principle, as there was no research data on the effects of new corona vaccines on the fetus when applying for a marketing authorization.

Today, THL is not instructed to avoid becoming pregnant after coronary vaccination. According to Nohynek, in the light of information gathered so far, especially from the United States, there are no indications that the coronary vaccine would adversely affect pregnancy or the fetus. A break is not necessary even if you receive the vaccine.

“After all, we have no reason to assume that these vaccines would work differently from other vaccines. Especially vaccines that do not contain live reproductive virus, ”says Nohynek.

The mrna and adenoviral vector coronary vaccines currently in use do not contain live reproductive virus.

“Especially if infertility treatments are in progress, I don’t think it’s justified to put them on a break,” Nohynek says.

Coronary vaccine has also been given to pregnant women. THL instructs pregnant women considering the vaccine to contact a maternity clinic or a doctor treating a possible underlying disease. Your doctor may recommend a vaccine to a pregnant woman who is at risk, at risk of exposure at work, or to a woman who otherwise needs or wants the vaccine.

“Then an individual benefit-risk assessment is done and vaccination is usually recommended,” says Nohynek.

In fetal development, the first trimester of pregnancy is the most sensitive time. According to Nohynek, animal studies with coronary vaccines have shown no evidence of malformations. There have also been no such studies in mandatory teratogenicity studies for drugs.

“It’s reassuring information. Of course, that information must also be collected from people, but so far there is no indication of anything different, ”says Nohynek.

“But people who are always pregnant are more cautious than usual when it comes to a new vaccine.”

Research information accumulates as vaccinations progress. Pregnant women have been vaccinated on the basis of individual judgment, for example in Britain and the United States, where corona vaccinations are longer than in Finland.

In April, a group of British vaccination experts Recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI)that the vaccine is also offered to pregnant women. They should be offered the vaccine at the same time as the rest of the population based on age and potential risk group.

The recommendation is based, among other things, on the fact that some 90,000 pregnant women in the United States have already been vaccinated, mainly with Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna mrna vaccines, without any concern about vaccine safety.

Also, no signs of concern were found in a study in the United States published in the journal In the New England Journal of Medicine at the end of April. The study followed the pregnancy of more than 800 women who had received the mrna vaccine until the end. No abnormalities were observed during pregnancy, maternal health or the unborn child.

However, the study states that additional information is needed, especially for longer follow-up periods and especially for cases where the vaccine has been given in early pregnancy.

Last In recent months, coronary vaccinations and pregnancies have also become contacts with the teratology information service. The service is a nationwide counseling service maintained by the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), which shares information on harmful medicines during pregnancy and breastfeeding. It also advises that there is no need to relocate a pregnancy company because of a coronary vaccine.

“We also follow international guidelines and studies closely and there is no justification for that,” says the specialist. Heli Malm.

“It’s quite understandable that it makes you think. However, this must now be considered from the point of view that there is no particular doubt that the vaccine would be harmful. Coronary vaccines do not contain live pathogens, and such vaccines are usually safe during pregnancy. ”

Breast-feeding can also be resumed normally after the coronary vaccine. It is also recommended by the World Health Organization.

“According to the latest data, antibodies caused by the coronary vaccine may even pass into breast milk and protect the baby. There are no theoretical risks associated with breastfeeding, on the contrary, possibly even benefits, ”says Malm.

Pregnant consideration of existing vaccinations takes into account that pregnant women are at risk. In pregnant women, coronary infection may be more severe, especially during late pregnancy.

“Due to physiological changes during pregnancy, pregnant women may be more prone to more severe respiratory symptoms. Especially during the last trimester of pregnancy, when the uterus grows, ”Malm says.

“It is known that pregnant women with coronary infection have a higher risk of undergoing intensive care than non-pregnant women of the same age. There is also a higher risk of preterm birth. According to some studies, there is also a higher risk of dying. ”

The Teratology Information Service is currently collecting information from Finnish mothers who have been pregnant during coronary vaccination or became pregnant shortly after vaccination. According to Malmi, dozens of women have already registered for the follow-up.

THL is setting up a working group to compile existing research data on coronary vaccinations related to pregnancy. As information accumulates, THL will also update its recommendations for pregnant women, those planning to become pregnant, and breastfeeding women.