Vaccinations The agreement published between the EU and Astra Zeneca shows that the company agrees to “do its best” – delivery volumes and deadlines blackened from the text

If Astra Zeneca is unable to deliver the agreed quantities, the Commission may, under the agreement, assign a new contract manufacturer.

Helsinki / Brussels

European the union commission and astra zeneca published their pre-purchase agreement for vaccines on friday. The publication has been preceded by controversy over it, how binding the delivery of vaccine lots has been agreed.

The contract can be read from here. Some of the contract clauses are covered at the request of the company. The Commission has concealed two points, the disclosure of which could affect the ongoing contract negotiations.

The Commission hopes that all six vaccine manufacturers will allow the agreement to be published. Earlier, the agreement was published by Curevac.

Astra Zeneca announced a week ago that it would not be able to deliver the 80 million vaccine doses it had promised to the EU during the first quarter. In recent days, however, it has promised more vaccines than the 31 million doses it announced a week ago.

The European Medicines Agency announced on Friday that it is recommending that Astra Zeneca be given marketing authorization.

Now the published agreement shows that Astra Zeneca agrees to “do its best” to supply vaccine batches to the EU. The exact delivery quantities and dates are covered by the contract.

One of the most debated points in the agreement is the ones dealing with the production of vaccines. The agreement stipulates that the active substance in the vaccine, adenovirus, will be produced in four plants, two in the United Kingdom, one in the Netherlands and one in Belgium.

The production difficulties reported by Astra Zeneca are located in the Belgian plant. At the same time, the pace of production at the British plants has been reported to be good.

According to a well-versed Commission official, the agreement obliges the production of vaccines in those factories. Astra Zeneca has again outlined that an agreement with Britain would oblige them to serve primarily the British market.

Agreement in section 5.4. states that if Astra Zeneca is unable to produce the agreed doses of vaccine for the EU, the Commission or a Member State party to the agreement may assign it a contract manufacturer or several contract manufacturers.

In that case, Astra Zeneca should, to the best of its ability, enter into a production agreement with such a contract manufacturer located in the European Union.

If a company needs to accelerate production, it can also use production lines outside the EU, but the EU must be notified immediately.

Pharmaceutical company CEO of Astra Zeneca Pascal Soriot said the Italian La Repubblica in an interview on Wednesdaythat the agreement obliges the company to do its ‘best’ in terms of production volumes. According to Soriot, the company has problems in its “European production chain”, which is delaying vaccines in the EU.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyenin according to Friday’s statement, delivery volumes “have been agreed crystal clear”. Although the agreement has been published, this cannot be assessed precisely, as the key figures have been blackened out.

Commission according to the official, the recording of “best possible performance” is typical of contracts for products that do not exist at the time of conclusion.

“When interpreting the paragraph, for example, one can assess which things are in the company’s own hands. There is no authorization process for the European Medicines Agency, but building capacity is an example. ”

“It has to be assessed whether, for example, the additional construction of production capacity has been at a sufficient level.”

According to the official, this is a “legally binding, objectively assessable standard.”

The final interpretation of “best possible performance” is made in court. However, the EU emphasizes that it is currently interested in obtaining vaccines and not in legal action.

EU Representatives of the Commission and Astra Zeneca have met several times in recent days. The EU has still not been satisfied with the company’s explanations for the problems in its production chain. According to the Commission, the main purpose of financing production capacity is to keep vaccines in stock when the marketing authorization is obtained.

According to the agreement, the European Union has funded Astra Zeneca’s research and capacity increase with EUR 336 million. There are several clauses in the agreement that oblige the company to report on progress. The money will be paid to the company in installments according to progress, and the full amount has not yet been paid.

The agreement does not specify, for example, fines or price reductions for breaches of delivery quantities or the delivery schedule. According to the Commission’s expert, this is normal in a pre-purchase agreement when production and research are in progress.