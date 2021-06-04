Vaccinations Tampere distributes surplus coroner vaccines abroad to work or study – Helsinki will soon decide to whom surplus vaccines are given

Corona vaccine doses may be missed if the allotted vaccination period is not used and is not canceled in time. In this case, the vaccine dose has already been thawed.

Tampere city distribute surplus coronavirus vaccines for the day to exchange students in the fall. The vaccine can be obtained even if, on the basis of age, it is not currently in the vaccination schedule.

Chief Medical Officer of the City of Tampere Kati Myllymäki says the reason is that without vaccinations, the exchange of many students could be canceled.

HS said in May that Finland’s vaccination schedule is causing problems for students going abroad in the autumn, as educational institutions may require vaccination certificates from students returning to them.

Read more: Vilho Louhivuori, 24, studies in the United States threaten to fall into Finland’s vaccination schedule – hundreds of universities require a vaccination certificate for those returning to campus

“If you are going abroad for work or study and need an accelerated schedule for vaccination, it is possible in Tampere to register on the waiting list,” says Myllymäki.

Those on the list can be called and offered vaccinations at the end of the day. This is a dose of vaccine that would otherwise be left unused due to the opening of the vaccine ampoule. Doses may be missed if the allotted vaccination period is not used but is not canceled in time. In this case, the vaccine dose has already been thawed.

Abroad enrollment in the list of those leaving to study or follow jobs was allowed on 31 May. Vaccinations are not given for leisure travel. When vaccinating, proof of justification for getting vaccinated on an accelerated schedule must be included.

Those who go abroad are vaccinated in Tampere with the leftover doses from the mass vaccination points.

“Just a few vaccinations [ulkomaille lähteville] has so far been issued. Only 1 to 5 doses have been missed in recent weeks. For example, on Wednesday, five people on the list were called, ”says Myllymäki.

Not everyone has been able to get to the vaccination point on a busy schedule once they have been called. Still, according to him, the vaccine dose cannot be obtained only by arriving on the spot to queue.

According to Myllymäki, vaccines will not be wasted in Tampere, as doses from mass vaccination points will also continue to be delivered, for example, as second doses to home care staff.

Social and health care personnel are still being vaccinated with surplus doses at health centers.

“ “Of course, we will be in a situation where we have to decide how the surplus vaccines will be distributed in the future.”

In Helsinki there is no possibility of getting a surplus vaccine by arriving on the spot to queue. Possible surplus vaccine doses will be given to healthcare professionals, says Helsinki Director of Health and Substance Services Leena Turpeinen.

“Usually more than about two doses per vaccination point are left daily. There are four vaccination points in Helsinki, ”he says.

“Currently, we have lists of the Family and Social Services Unit, the Epidemiology Unit, and staff in psychiatry and substance abuse services.”

According to Turpeinen, however, vaccinations in Helsinki have already progressed to the point that health care personnel will soon be almost completely vaccinated, as they are already in their thirties.

Read more: Coronation vaccinations are progressing in Helsinki: vaccination appointment for 30-34-year-olds opens on Monday

“Of course, we will also be in a situation where we have to decide how the surplus vaccines will be distributed in the future. Now that vaccinations are moving towards the younger age groups, that moment is approaching. ”

According to Turpeinen, the matter will be planned for next week.

According to him, the Tampere model, ie placing those who move abroad to study or travel for work because of a waiting list, could be one good option. It is essential that the waiting list remains clear and short enough.

According to Turpeinen, the goal is to give surplus vaccines to those who really need it.

Read more: 125 new coronavirus infections detected in Finland – HS provides real-time information on the epidemic and the progress of vaccinations