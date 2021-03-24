Vaccinations Surprisingly, nearly 30 million Astra Zeneca vaccines were found in Italy: the discovery corresponds to the entire EU delivery volume at the beginning of the year

The European Union has been dissatisfied with Astra Zeneca’s vaccine deliveries.

Brussels

Italian authorities have found nearly 30 million Astra Zeneca vaccines at a local plant, he says Italian newspaper La Stampa.

The batch of vaccine was not known but was revealed during the inspectors’ visit. This is the Anagn plant, which bottles vaccines from several vaccine manufacturers. Now the factory has bottled Astrazeneca vaccines.

A batch of 250,000 vaccines, which were stopped under the EU’s export restriction mechanism, have also come from the same factory. The lot was going to Australia.

It is still unclear where a batch of nearly 30 million vaccines would have gone. According to La Stampa, these would have been vaccines from the Halix plant in the Netherlands.

Halix factory has not been able to produce vaccines for use in the EU because its production is not approved by the European Medicines Agency. Approval is expected on Thursday. Commission sources did not confirm the contribution of the Halix plant, but at least some of the vaccines were on their way to poor countries through the Covax program.

The discovery of the vaccine comes at a critical time, as the EU has long been dissatisfied with Astra Zeneca’s production volumes, which have been much lower than agreed. Astra has promised to supply only a third of the agreed vaccines in full by the end of June.

According to the Commission, Astra Zeneca has only been able to supply the EU with around 30 million vaccines during the first quarter, January-March. That is also why the inventory of the Italian plant is significant.

The EU has not been satisfied with the information provided by Astra Zeneca on its production. The Italian inspection was carried out by the French Commissioner Thierry Bretonin at the request of the vaccine team led by the The aim of the group is to improve vaccine production in the EU and to obtain more detailed information on current production.