Vaccinations STM memorandum: Regional targeting of vaccines would significantly reduce hospital stays, but it would be difficult to change distribution

Coronary vaccines regional targeting as recommended by the National Vaccination Expert Group (KRAR) would significantly reduce hospital stays, according to a memorandum released by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health on Thursday.

At present, the distribution of vaccines is based on population and does not take into account the regional disease situation.

The memorandum is attached to the amendment to the vaccination regulation, which was submitted for consultation on Thursday. The memorandum is accompanied by an example calculation to open the case. The calculation was made by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and has been based on the KRAR recommendation.

If vaccinations would be regionally weighted and 100,000 vaccinations could be started per week, with the number of hospital stays across the country falling from 2,399 to 1,842, or just over 23%.

In the high-incidence coronavirus region, the change would be most significant, as if vaccination were continued in the old model, more than 1,800 hospital cycles would start there.

In medium- and low-incidence areas, on the other hand, there would be more hospital stays as vaccination in these areas slows down and in high-incidence areas accelerates. In the medium incidence region, hospital stays would increase by six percent to 470 episodes and in the low incidence region by almost 40 percent to 167 episodes.

The calculation is theoretical, as it assumes high, medium, and low incidence areas of equal population.

In the memo it is proposed to place a regional weighting on the basis of three criteria: the population of the region, the number of cases in previous weeks and the number of hospital admissions in previous weeks. When the population is one of the criteria, all regions in Finland would still receive vaccines, regardless of whether they have had coronary events or hospitalizations in previous weeks.

According to the memorandum, a regional emphasis would lead to a decrease in hospital stays but not in coronavirus case rates.

“Only a significant increase in vaccination coverage of the population, including in younger age groups, would also have a significant impact on the number of cases and the progression of the epidemic,” the memorandum estimates.

Regional targeting of coronary vaccines as planned by the government would cover a maximum of 650,000 vaccine doses, the memorandum estimates. However, the exact number would not be known until later.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and the President of the Center Annika Saarikko have outlined that risk groups should be vaccinated before regional emphasis.

Indeed, the new regulation on vaccine sequencing, which is now being forwarded to opinions, states that groups at risk must have access to the first vaccine before any targeting can be made. In addition, the targeting would apply to “part of the individual vaccine batches”, i.e. not to the whole vaccine distribution model, as recommended by KRAR.

According to THL’s estimates, risk groups have been vaccinated around mid-May. KRAR recommended that a regional emphasis be made immediately.

The government is thus allowing for limited regional targeting of vaccines, but in a very different form from the KRAR recommendation.

There is no mention in the STM memorandum that risk groups should be vaccinated before regional weighting.

In the memo highlighting logistical problems in changing vaccine distribution. According to the memorandum, a regional focus could affect the distribution situation about a month later, depending on when the decision was taken.

“It is likely that changes in distribution would be targeted at the earliest in a situation where older people have already been extensively vaccinated and vaccinations for medical risk groups are well under way,” the memorandum estimates.

According to the memorandum, the regional emphasis on vaccine distribution should be made primarily through coronary vaccines developed by Astra Zeneca, Moderna and, in the future, Janssen. Janssen means Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, which was approved by the EU Commission in early March. Deliveries to the EU should start later in the spring.

According to the proposal submitted to the consultation, the change allowing for emphasis would be in force until the end of May. During that period, the estimated supply of these vaccines would be 980,000. Part would be set aside for other doses of vaccinations already started and for the implementation of vaccination times already given.

“According to the current delivery schedule, this would mainly involve approximately 120,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine arriving in Finland during weeks 14–17 and possibly approximately 30–50,000 doses of Moderna vaccine,” the memorandum states.

Week 14 is the week after Easter.

According to the memorandum, decision-making should take into account the fact that THL has suspended the use of Astra Zeneca in people under the age of 65 until the possible side effects of the vaccine have been clarified. In addition, according to the memorandum, it is clearly more difficult to change the distribution of the Biontech-Pfizer vaccine according to the regional disease burden.

Husin Development Director for Modeling Visa Honkanen says that Hus has obtained in its own calculations roughly similar results as THL.

According to Honkanen, the calculations are still in the bottom line, because they do not take into account the effect of herd protection.

Hus currently has about 80-85 coronary patients in the hospital, of which about 25-30 are in intensive care. According to Hus’s calculations, moving to the regional emphasis on vaccine distribution recommended by KRAR would mean that one patient would receive less intensive care every day. That would mean a total of about 60 fewer ICU patients if the adult population had been vaccinated by June. Honkanen thinks this vaccination schedule is optimistic.

“If the recommendation of the National Vaccination Expert Group were followed, we would save an estimated 50 to 60 people from heavy intensive care in two months. It would also mean saving about six lives, ”says Honkanen.

According to him, sixty periods of intensive care means an estimated 1,800 nurse working days, or 45 nurses’ workload.

“This is a good reflection of why the filling of power departments is causing problems in terms of labor availability.”

In the memo it is noted that the Biontech and Pfizer vaccine is outside the potential regional targeting. It would be distributed to all hospital districts according to the previous model.

The memorandum states that Biontech and Pfizer distribute the vaccines directly to just over twenty hospital pharmacies and drug centers with -70 degrees deep ice storage. Due to Pfizer’s manufacturing and transportation logistics in EU countries, vaccine quantities at delivery locations must be notified to the company at least three weeks prior to delivery.

Vaccines from Astra Zeneca and Moderna will first come to THL’s contract wholesale central warehouse, where they will be distributed to about 60 hospital pharmacies and drug centers. According to the memorandum, changing the supply of these vaccines is more flexible and the zoning can be changed more quickly.

THL: n It is estimated that between mid-April and the end of May, a total of about two million doses of coronary vaccine will arrive in Finland. The number of vaccines coming to Finland is expected to increase from the current approximately 125,000 doses per week to about 200,000 doses per week by the beginning of April at the latest.

During May-June, vaccine volumes are expected to be around 400,000 vaccine doses per week. It is estimated that all people over the age of 70 will be able to take one dose of the vaccine by mid-April and 3-4 weeks later in those at risk.

The rest of the population, ie all those over 16 years of age, is expected to receive the first dose of vaccine by the turn of June-July.