Vaccinations | SS: Flu vaccines ran out in Kuopio

According to THL, the influenza epidemic has not yet started in Finland.

North Savo the influenza vaccines in the welfare area were used up in Kuopio, says Savon Sanomat. Booking a vaccination appointment is no longer possible for the time being. According to the magazine, the vaccine can still be obtained for a fee from private medical clinics.

– 10,000 flu vaccines have been delivered to Kuopio so far and all of them have now been reserved. New vaccination appointments will be opened as soon as the information about an additional batch of flu vaccines is confirmed, the director of the service unit of the welfare area of ​​Pohjois Savo Ritva Vitri commented to Savon Sanom.

According to the magazine, the corona vaccine effect that is given at the same time as the flu vaccine, on the other hand, remains.

The plan of many welfare regions is to give corona vaccines and flu vaccines at the same time. The situation has been complicated by the fact that the corona epidemic started a couple of weeks ago, but the flu season is not yet underway. Usually, the peak of the flu season is not reached until January-February.

The influenza vaccine is preferably not given very early, because especially in older people, its protective effect fades even in less than six months.

The chief physician of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). Hanna Nohyne too however, the vast majority of welfare areas give vaccines at the same time.

– Due to the fact that they simply do not have the resources to do two vaccination rounds. We are talking about over a million people, that is a large number of people to be vaccinated, Nohynek commented to STT at the beginning of November.

THL’s according to the flu epidemic has not yet started in Finland. Small amounts of influenza findings have been reported to the Infectious Diseases Register every week during the autumn, which have increased slightly recently.

Those whose health is seriously threatened by influenza or whose health is significantly benefited from influenza vaccination receive the flu vaccine free of charge. The group includes, among others, pregnant women, people under the age of 7, people over 65 years of age and those who are in a risk group due to illness or treatment.