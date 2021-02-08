Vaccinations Several telephone and SMS corona vaccination scams have been reported in Helsinki

For the time being, vaccination time cannot be booked, for example, by text message.

Helsinki the city has become aware of individual cases in which residents have been offered time for non-existent coronavirus vaccination by text message or telephone, the city reports.

In reality, Helsinki residents can only book a vaccination time online or from an appointment number. For the time being, there are no other means of making an appointment, so the time cannot be booked, for example, by text message.

“These are really unfortunate cases and we have been in contact with the police about these,” the chief medical officer Timo Lukkarinen says in a press release.

People are advised to contact the police at low threshold if they suspect they have received a scam call or message or if vaccination time has been offered through other means.

“If offering a vaccination or making an appointment seems like a scam, you should report it to the police, for example with an electronic tip report. This is how the cases come to the attention of the police, ”the police communicate.

According to the press release, it is worth filing a crime report if, for example, someone appears as a caregiver, gets inside a home and seizes property, such as money. In an emergency, call 112.

Coronary immunizations in Helsinki, as a general rule, only at centralized vaccination points in accordance with the national vaccination schedule.

“It is not possible to get past the queue and the vaccinations are free of charge for all Helsinki residents,” Timo Lukkarinen reminds.

The vaccination period can only be booked online at koronarokotusaika.fi or by calling the appointment number 09 310 46300. Confirmation of the reserved vaccination time can be received by text message.

The City of Helsinki says that it communicates about vaccinations in many different channels and targets it to the group that is currently vaccinating.

“For example, we have mailed a newsletter to people aged 85 and over in Helsinki with more detailed information about vaccination. We are now also posting a bulletin for 80-84-year-olds coming to the vaccination shift, ”says Lukkarinen.