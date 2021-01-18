Vaccinations Several European countries require a coroner vaccine passport to facilitate tourism – Minister Tuppurainen: “The passport should be fair”

At their meeting on Monday, European Union ministers discussed the corona pandemic and the need for a vaccine certificate to be recognized in the various member states.

Brussels

Multi in recent days, a european country has joined the desire to have a common coroner passport, which would allow, for example, free travel.

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis proposed a vaccine passport to facilitate travel and tourism to the European Commission last week. The passport is also supported by Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Iceland and Denmark, among others.

Poland has already stated that it has introduced an electronic vaccine certificate. Denmark has also said it is developing an electronic vaccination passport system.

Deputy Minister of Health of Poland Anna Golawska said According to Euractivethat a person receives a QR code after the second dose of the vaccine, which can be attached to their own electronic health information.

“The code is a so-called vaccine passport that ensures that a person has been vaccinated and that he or she has the right to things that vaccinated people have access to,” Golawska said.

In December, Poland adopted a national “immunity program” that allows vaccinated people to access public health services without additional requirements for corona tests. They also do not need to be quarantined after exposure.

Greek according to the original idea the vaccine recipient could travel freely. As early as December, Cyprus suggested that vaccinees would not need a negative corona test or entry quarantine upon arrival in the country.

The common vaccine passport addressed European ministers at a meeting on Monday. Ministers prepared for Thursday’s meeting of heads of state, where vaccine passports are likely to emerge.

Minister for European Affairs and Corporate Governance, who participated in the video conference Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) states that Finland has not yet formed its position on whether, for example, a vaccine passport could be used to travel freely.

“We are not yet so far advanced that Finland would have an identified position on what a vaccination certificate should look like and how it would be used,” Tuppurainen said at the press conference after the meeting.

According to Tuppurainen, however, Finland supports a compatible vaccine certificate that is recognized in different member states.

“Of course, it must be fair and not create privileges in the sense that the system would disrupt the functioning of the internal market. The passport must be equally accessible to everyone, ”Tuppurainen said.

Tuppurainen reminded that in the management of a pandemic, the effectiveness of vaccination is of paramount importance for the opening up of national health and tourism.

Finland, together with other EU countries, has appealed to the EU Commission to use its opportunities to speed up the receipt of vaccines. For example, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer said late last week slow down vaccine deliveries for one week.

“The point is that we want to secure deliveries in accordance with the agreements. Companies must keep their promises to our member states. ”

Commission chairman Ursula von der Leyen has spoken out in favor of a vaccine certificate or passport that will be recognized throughout Europe. On the other hand, von der Leyen stressed the need to discuss the political and legal aspects of a possible vaccine passport.

Many EU Member States have expressed concerns about inequality in the vaccine passport, as not everyone will have access to the vaccine for a long time. Countries have also been concerned about the protection of health data privacy.

The possible wider uses of the vaccine passport are also worrying. Private companies might require a negative corona test or vaccine certificate, for example, as a condition of admission to a concert or restaurant.

German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag that no Germany hope for vaccinated special treatment, Deutsche Welle says.

“The distinction between vaccinated and non-vaccinated would be the same as making vaccinations mandatory,” Seehofer said.

Germany has not advocated a compulsory coronary vaccine.

“Special treatment for vaccinees would divide society,” Seehofer said.

France has also taken a negative view of the idea.

French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune said on Sunday In an interview with France Info, France is “reserved”.

“It is very premature to discuss a paper or document authorizing travel in Europe.”

According to Beaune, vaccination campaigns are just beginning in Europe, and France does not want those vaccinated to have greater rights than others.

Director – General of the International Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was skeptical about facilitating travel with a vaccine passport, reported by Euronews.

“It’s about solidarity. We cannot afford to give others privileges and punish others. ”