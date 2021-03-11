Vaccinations Several European countries have stopped using Astra Zeneca due to blood clots – Vaccinations continue in Finland for the time being

Several European countries have suspended the use of Astra Zeneca and Oxford University coronary vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has announced that it is investigating the link between the vaccine lot and thrombotic events.

Denmark, The Norwegian and Icelandic health authorities announced on Thursday that they would temporarily suspend the use of the coronavirus vaccine by the pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca.

The decisions are based on cases of thrombosis in some vaccinees in Denmark and elsewhere in Europe. In addition, several other European countries have suspended vaccination with a certain batch of Astra Zeneca.

In Finland, the possible side effects of Astra Zeneca are being studied.

THL’s leading expert Mia Kontio says that possible cases of blood clots in people who have been vaccinated with Astra Zeneca are currently being investigated in Finland as well, in order to find out whether blood clotting may have increased in those who have received the vaccine.

“However, vaccinations have not yet been stopped in Finland. We will inform you as soon as something is clear, ”says Kontio.

Pharmaceutical To date, Fimea has not received any reports of side effects from blood clots associated with Astra Zeneca’s coronary vaccine. The situation will be closely monitored in cooperation between Fimea and THL, the center said on Thursday.

“According to current information, cases of thrombosis are no more common in vaccinated people than in non-vaccinated ones,” Fimea said in a press release.

To the Chair of the National Vaccine Expert Group To Ville Peltola nor has there been any information that similar blood clot symptoms have been reported in Finland as in Denmark.

In Peltola’s opinion, it is not surprising that the connections to be investigated have occurred without any real adverse effect. Vaccines are given to a huge number of people worldwide, and then various symptoms or diseases, he says, can be expected after vaccinations.

“It’s important that they are clarified, but whether those symptoms are related to that vaccine, most likely not.”

The vaccine use has been suspended in Denmark for at least two weeks. As a result, the Danish vaccination rate will slow by an estimated four weeks. Denmark estimates that the entire population would have been vaccinated in mid-August.

“It is important to emphasize that we have not ruled out the use of Astra Zeneca completely, but only take a break,” said the director of the health agency. Søren Brostrøm says in a press release.

In Austria, one patient who had a blood clot died ten days after receiving the vaccine. Another case of thrombosis has been reported in Austria, but the patient is reported to be recovering. However, on Monday, Austria decided to suspend the use of one batch of vaccine as a precaution.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has announced that it is investigating the matter. EMA: n on wednesday However, according to a statement published by Astra Zeneca, there is no evidence that the Astra Zeneca vaccine causes problems with blood clotting.

Blood clotting problems has not been listed as an adverse reaction to Astra Zeneca, and according to the EMA, blood clots are not more common in vaccine recipients than in the general population.

To date, a total of 22 patients have experienced coagulation problems with Astra Zeneca. By March 9, 3 million people had been vaccinated.

The batch of vaccine received by Austria will be examined by the EMA Safety Committee for safety reasons. Vaccines have been distributed to 17 countries from the same batch of one million doses.

Previously, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg have announced the suspension of doses of the same batch of vaccine, awaiting the completion of an EMA study.

The European Union approved the use of Astra Zeneca in January.

Astra Zeneca says it is aware that the Danish health authorities are investigating data on a possible link between blood clots and the vaccine. The company says it will not comment on individual cases individually. The company said it was in contact with the Austrian authorities and supported the EMA investigation.

THL: n appointed by the National Vaccination Expert Group said on Wednesdaythat in Finland people over the age of 70 will also be vaccinated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

Previously, Astra Zeneca had only been vaccinated in Finland under the age of 70. Older people have received a product from Pfizer and Biontech.

Denmark now expects the EU medicines authorities to investigate the possible link between the Astra Zeneca vaccine and the identified cases of thrombosis before the vaccine can be continued.

It is not known at this time whether there is a link between the vaccine and blood clots.