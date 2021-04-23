Vaccinations Research: Johnson & Johnson’s coronary vaccine is also effective against viral variants

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine blocks 85% of serious diseases.

Johnson & Johnson developed by the coronavirus vaccine prevents a serious form of the disease as early as a week after the injection. It is so far the only vaccine authorized in Europe to be given in a single dose.

However, the effectiveness of the vaccine increased until eight weeks after the injection, according to a large efficacy study by Johnson & Johnson published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The vaccine provided 85% protection against severe disease.

Its one of the advantages seems to be its protective effect against coronavirus variants. According to the study, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was quite effective against viral variants in South Africa and Brazil. Its efficacy against the South African variant was 64 per cent and against the Brazilian variant 68 per cent.

It prevented severe disease outbreaks caused by both variants even more effectively. In the case of the South African variant, the vaccine prevented serious forms of the disease by about 81% and the serious diseases caused by the Brazilian variant by about 86%.

Johnson & Johnson The first batch of the vaccine is coming to Finland next week. Who will be targeted for Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be decided by the Chief Physician of the Department of Health and Welfare Hanna Nohynek also next week.

The European Medicines Agency (EMMA) said Tuesday this week that eight cases of severe blood clots have been found in the United States that can be linked in time to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In the United States, 7.9 million vaccinations have been given with Johnson & Johnson. Because of this, Johnson & Johnson also temporarily suspended deliveries to Europe.

In the study it was also found how well the vaccine protects against covid-19 disease two weeks after vaccination and four weeks after vaccination.

The protective efficacy was 67 percent at two weeks and 66 percent at four weeks. The protective effect was similar regardless of the age, ethnic background, or background of the vaccinees.

The protective effect remained the same when the vaccinees were followed for even longer, some 11 weeks and some 15 weeks. No one had a decrease in vaccine efficacy during that time.

A study by Johnson & Johnson confirms preliminary data released by the pharmaceutical company about its vaccine as early as January. The study was conducted in the United States, Central America, and South America.

Of the subjects in the study, 41 percent were at risk due to, for example, being overweight or diabetic.