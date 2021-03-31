Vaccinations Preliminary estimate of THL: Vaccine reduced severe coronary disease in the elderly by an average of 74% and disease in at-risk groups by 84%

The study included all people who received at least one vaccine dose in Finland.

Coronavirus vaccine has reduced the serious coronary disease of the elderly in Finland by an average of 74 per cent and for risk groups by 84 per cent, says the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). The first vaccine effectiveness estimates made are only preliminary.

The confidence interval of the results is still large at this stage. In the elderly, it is considered 95% certain that the vaccine’s effectiveness in reducing serious diseases falls between 42% and 88%. For risk groups, the same confidence interval is 34–96%.

The results will focus over time, and according to THL, the power is likely to focus upwards.

“The effectiveness of vaccines may have been underestimated because the most vulnerable people, who are likely to be less effective, are the first to receive the vaccine. However, the material is constantly being updated and we will get more reliable results in the near future, ”says the expert doctor Eero Poukka in the bulletin.

The results are based on a registry study conducted by THL, which has been assisted by a care notification registry, an infectious disease registry and a vaccination registry. Vaccination data from all people who have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine have been included in the study.

In the study compared the risk of coronavirus hospitalization in vaccinated and non-vaccinated subjects. The effectiveness of the vaccines was assessed separately in those aged over 70 years and in those aged 16-69, who were at risk due to their illness.

According to THL, the preliminary results are in line with international results.

“Four weeks after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, the effectiveness has been 78 per cent in Israel, 81 per cent in Scotland and 71 to 80 per cent in England. The results depend, among other things, on the vaccine product used and the age of the subjects, ”says the chief physician. Tuija Leino THL in the release.

People with severe coronavirus disease have been hospitalized within an average of 10 days of infection. The effectiveness of vaccination in preventing hospitalization has been evaluated from at least 30 days after vaccination.

All vaccine products used in Finland have been combined in the analysis.

HS said on Tuesday that, according to THL, there are now 423 laboratory – confirmed cases in Finland in which a person who has already been vaccinated has become infected.

“In the majority of reported cases, the infection has been so mild that no hospitalization was required,” said THL’s chief physician. Hanna Nohynek.

Thus, a small proportion of vaccinated infections have led to hospitalization.

Chief Physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Markku Mäkijärven according to the majority, hospital-induced illnesses have occurred after one dose of vaccine but some even after another vaccine.

The illnesses are not in themselves surprising, as it has been known that the response to vaccination does not occur in an instant but can take up to a few weeks after vaccination. Thus, vaccination does not provide immediate protection. The protection is also not 100%.

Vaccinated hospital-acquired diseases may also be due to South African and Brazilian variants of the virus, which are known to be less well tolerated by vaccines.

Mäkijärvi estimates that cases in the Hus area can also be explained by an immune deficiency caused by, for example, cancer or some other disease.